Red Sox Second Baseman Dustin Pedroia Expected To Return On Sept. 10

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, sidelined since July 22 with a hamstring injury, is not expected to return to the lineup until September 11 at the earliest.

The team set September 10 as the desired return date for the former American League MVP, however, with the team receiving an off-day that date following a lengthy home stand, his first game action would come the following night with the team taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Pedroia's healing process from the injury has taken much longer than expected, as the second baseman has yet to begin resuming baseball activities nearly a month after suffering the ailment.

With the Red Sox deemed to be out of playoff contention, there is no need for Pedroia to risk re-aggravating the injury by returning to game action prematurely, something the career .299 hitter is attempting to avoid.

Interim manager Torey Lovullo told WEEI, "“It’s one of those things where we are a little disappointed, but we understand when you have an injured player like that it takes time to recuperate. You can’t force a player to get in there too quickly."

"We don’t want to put any of our guys in harms way," Lovullo continued. "Here’s one of our best players, one of our leaders who we’ve been missing for awhile, but it’s given some other players a chance to play. We need Dustin. We want Dustin and we know he will be back as soon as possible.”

Lovullo stated that the strategy for Pedroia's recovery will include at least ten more days of strength training, leading him into the end of August where he will begin running, taking light ground balls, and hitting before returning to the team, most likely for the three-game set against the Rays from September 11-13.