Red Sox Second Baseman Dustin Pedroia Expected To Return On Sept. 10

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, sidelined since July 22 with a hamstring injury, is not expected to return to the lineup until September 11 at the earliest. 

The team set September 10 as the desired return date for the former American League MVP, however, with the team receiving an off-day that date following a lengthy home stand, his first game action would come the following night with the team taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field

Pedroia's healing process from the injury has taken much longer than expected, as the second baseman has yet to begin resuming baseball activities nearly a month after suffering the ailment. 