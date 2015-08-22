Hanley Ramirez Affected By Boston's Criticism

It was the bottom of the seventh inning of the Boston Red Sox' 7-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, and, after being set down on strikes by Royals reliever Franklin Morales, embattled Red Sox left fielder Hanley Ramirez slumped his way back to the home dugout. 

Before he could trudge down the dugout steps, however, Ramirez heard what has become a familiar cry from a Boston fan sitting just five rows behind. "Hanley, you suck!" 

Rather than cowering behind the cover of the dugout as the fan most likely expected him to do, Ramirez stared the fan straight in the eyes and expressed with ferocity, "I know." 

The fan continued his roast of the 31-year old, exclaiming that he would never be able to master left field (Ramirez' defensive metrics in 2015 ranks him as one of the worst outfielders in the MLB). Ramirez, all the while, just said with an emotionless expression, "I know." 

In the heated exchange, Ramirez appeared to resemble a player simply fed up with the constant bashing he receives on a daily basis from both the Boston media and fans of the team, as well. Open up the Boston Globe on any given morning and you will find articles upon articles criticizing Ramirez for his lack of work ethic, his inability to defend Fenway Park's Green Monster in left field, his failure to condition himself, how the team is attempting to replace his spot in the field with the likes of Jackie Bradley Jr., and how former general manager Ben Cherington never should have inked him to a four-year, $88 million deal last winter in the first place.