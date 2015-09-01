Red Sox Trade OF Alejandro De Aza To Giants; Make September Call-Ups

It was only a matter of time. 

Struggled to garner a lick of playing time in an outfield which boasts the likes of Rusney Castillo, Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr., outfielder Alejandro De Aza witnessed his opportunity to flourish with the Boston Red Sox disappearing right in front of his eyes. 

So, it was little surprise to hear the news that, following the Red Sox 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night, the team had dealt De Aza, sending him to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league left-hander Luis Ysla

In his 60-game stint in Boston after being sent to the ballclub from the Baltimore Orioles in June to aid with outfield depth, De Aza batted a stellar .292 in 161 plate appearances, smacking four home runs and driving in 25 RBIs to coincide with his .347 on-base percentage and .484 slugging percentage. 

His 122 OPS+ with the Red Sox displays a successful few months with the team, and it certainly was, with the 31-year old having an immediate impact with a couple of outstanding performances instantly after joining the team. Just 6.5 games behind first place in the division on July 10, Boston was still chasing the chance to be a contender, and De Aza was a major catalyst in the that final chase around 4th of July weekend, providing the team with a plethora of respectable at-bats. 

A career .261 batsman with a .319 on-base percentage, De Aza brings a reliable bat along with a consistent defensive approach to the Giants, who had been searching to bolster their depth in the outfield. 