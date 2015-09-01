Red Sox Trade OF Alejandro De Aza To Giants; Make September Call-Ups

It was only a matter of time.

Struggled to garner a lick of playing time in an outfield which boasts the likes of Rusney Castillo, Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr., outfielder Alejandro De Aza witnessed his opportunity to flourish with the Boston Red Sox disappearing right in front of his eyes.

So, it was little surprise to hear the news that, following the Red Sox 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night, the team had dealt De Aza, sending him to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league left-hander Luis Ysla.

In his 60-game stint in Boston after being sent to the ballclub from the Baltimore Orioles in June to aid with outfield depth, De Aza batted a stellar .292 in 161 plate appearances, smacking four home runs and driving in 25 RBIs to coincide with his .347 on-base percentage and .484 slugging percentage.

His 122 OPS+ with the Red Sox displays a successful few months with the team, and it certainly was, with the 31-year old having an immediate impact with a couple of outstanding performances instantly after joining the team. Just 6.5 games behind first place in the division on July 10, Boston was still chasing the chance to be a contender, and De Aza was a major catalyst in the that final chase around 4th of July weekend, providing the team with a plethora of respectable at-bats.

A career .261 batsman with a .319 on-base percentage, De Aza brings a reliable bat along with a consistent defensive approach to the Giants, who had been searching to bolster their depth in the outfield.

Since August 16th, the Dominican Republic native has gone hitless in just 11 at-bats for the Red Sox, emphasizing the fact that it was time for a change of scenery as Boston prepares to bulk up their roster with prospects at the outset of September.

In the deal, Boston acquires the left-handed reliever Ysla, who has garnered a 6.21 ERA, a 1.88 WHIP, and a 3-6 record with High-A San Jose in 33 appearances in 2015, failing to reach Double-A up to this point.

Ysla did showcase his tremedous velocity in 2014, recording the best ERA in the South Atlantic League (2.45) while working 121.2 innings, giving the Red Sox some optimism that he could pan out at some point in the near future.

His strikeout rate (95 in 79.2 innings this season) is also exceptional, while his ERA since June rests at just 3.65, exemplifying the notion that he needed some time to become acclimated to the High-A California League.

Red Sox Make September Call-Ups

As the month of September begins, the major league roster expands, allowing the Red Sox to call up some minor leaguers for the stretch run.

Heading up to Boston this Tuesday are relievers Ryan Cook and Noe Ramirez along with catcher Sandy Leon and first baseman/outfielder Allen Craig.

Craig (2013 National League All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals) and Cook (2012 American League All-Star with the Oakland Athletics) have struggled mightily in their time with Boston, with Craig batting .128 in 94 plate appearances with the Red Sox in 2014 and a paltry .135 in 52 at-bats with the big league club this season, along with Cook allowing nine earned runs in two inning pitched with the team since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Craig, who the Red Sox acquired along with starting pitcher Joe Kelly in a trade for starter John Lackey at the trade deadline last season, has witnessed a remarkable decline over the past few seasons. Once a .315 hitter with 97 RBIs in 2013 with St. Louis, the five-year veteran is now struggling to hit at the minor league level, batting .274 with a horrendous .350 slugging percentage (18 extra-base hits) in 92 games with Triple-A Pawtucket in 2015.

Leon, originally designated for assignment in July after batting .180 with the club, makes his return and should provide some valuable defense behind the plate should starters Blake Swihart and Ryan Hanigan need a break, while Ramirez (4-1, 2.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP in 30 appearances with Pawtucket in 2015) brings additional bullpen depth to the Red Sox.