Red Sox' 1B Hanley Ramirez Placed On 15-Day Disabled List

Having not received game action since August 26 with right shoulder inflammation, the verdict is clear, the season is going downhill fast for Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez.

The team placed the embattled Ramirez on the 15-day disabled list in the midst of a project designed to prepare the 31-year old for a starting role as the Red Sox' first baseman in 2016 after a project placing the two-time All-Star in left field failed miserably.

Taking Ramirez' roster spot will be infielder Deven Marrero, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

It has been a rough ride for Ramirez in 2015, as the former shortstop struggled mightily to gain comfort in left field throughout the entirety of the experiment, which lasted the majority of the season after he signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the ballclub in the offseason.

Ramirez initially caught fire at the plate, smacking 10 home runs and driving in 22 RBIs in April while motivating Red Sox Nation to draw comparisons to fan favorite, two-time World Series champion Manny Ramirez, however his bat has virtually disappeared since.

Not recording a single home run since July 12, he has garnered just nine homers and 31 RBIs since April, his production at the plate vanishing. Ramirez batted .293 with an on-base percentage of .341 in the first month of the season as well, those number plummeting to .249 and .291 since, respectively.

Since the All-Star break, Ramirez has failed to hit a home run while driving in just seven runs, batting .183.

A major reason why Boston originally came to terms with moving Ramirez to left field was because of his potential at the plate, sandwiched in between the likes of designated hitter David Ortiz and third baseman Pablo Sandoval in the lineup. However, with Ramirez' plate presence nonexistent and his play in left field churning out material for the blooper reel, a change was necessary.

Thus, with the emergence of outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. nullifying Ramirez' potential to play in left field, recently hired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski instigated the decision to move him permanently to first base, a position Ramirez hopes to be playing by the end of 2015.

“Hanley wants to do this. He’s a team player,” interim manager Torey Lovullo told ESPN.com. “He bought in from the moment this was suggested."

In place of Ramirez, Marrero rejoins the big league squad. In seven previous at-bats with Boston, the 25-year old garnered one hit, scoring a run in the process while striking out three times.

In 102 games with Pawtucket in 2015, Marrero has batted .256 with a .316 on-base percentage, hitting six home runs and driving in 29 runs.