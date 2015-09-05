Red Sox' 1B Hanley Ramirez Placed On 15-Day Disabled List

Having not received game action since August 26 with right shoulder inflammation, the verdict is clear, the season is going downhill fast for Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez

The team placed the embattled Ramirez on the 15-day disabled list in the midst of a project designed to prepare the 31-year old for a starting role as the Red Sox' first baseman in 2016 after a project placing the two-time All-Star in left field failed miserably. 

Taking Ramirez' roster spot will be infielder Deven Marrero, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket

It has been a rough ride for Ramirez in 2015, as the former shortstop struggled mightily to gain comfort in left field throughout the entirety of the experiment, which lasted the majority of the season after he signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the ballclub in the offseason. 

Ramirez initially caught fire at the plate, smacking 10 home runs and driving in 22 RBIs in April while motivating Red Sox Nation to draw comparisons to fan favorite, two-time World Series champion Manny Ramirez, however his bat has virtually disappeared since. 

Not recording a single home run since July 12, he has garnered just nine homers and 31 RBIs since April, his production at the plate vanishing. Ramirez batted .293 with an on-base percentage of .341 in the first month of the season as well, those number plummeting to .249 and .291 since, respectively. 