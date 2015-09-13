David Ortiz Hits 500th Home Run; Boston Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay Rays 10-4
You could see it in his eyes. 

Once Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz smoked his 499th career home run in the first inning, a towering three-run shot to right off of Tampa Bay Rays starter Matt Moore (L, 1-4), there was no doubt that No. 500 was soon to come. 

And it did. 

Pitching to Ortiz to lead off the top of the fifth inning, Moore left a hanging breaking ball over the plate, which Big Papi deposited 428 feet into the right field bleachers at Tropicana Field, sending the seemingly pro-Red Sox crowd into a frenzy while kicking off a moment of euphoria for the fans watching on television in Boston. 

As Ortiz rounded the bases with conviction while local play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo anointed him as the "greatest clutch hitter in Red Sox history," his teammates gathered to meet him just outside of the doorstep of the dugout. 

Once Ortiz finished his 34th home run trot of the season and concluded his customary salute to the skies, a tremendous grin flashed across his face as he approached the waiting arms of his fellow Red Sox teammates, a smile flushed with pride and most likely, relief. 

With the blast, which ushered Ortiz into the 500 home run club as the 27th member and the esteemed fraternity of one of just four players (Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson) to hit 500 bombs while winning three World Series. 