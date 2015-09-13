Minnesota Twins Rout Chicago White Sox 7-0

The Minnesota Twins kept their winning ways going on Sunday afternoon as they defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-0. The win means the Twins are 11-8 on their last two road trips, which have gone through Baltimore, Kansas City, Houston, and Chicago, among other cities.

The Twins got the scoring started right away in the first inning when Miguel Sano hit a single to center field to score Aaron Hicks. Torii Hunter then hit a three-run home run to left center field to put the Twins up 4-0.

The Twins struck again in the third inning when Hunter again drove in a run, this time on a single to center field to score Sano. Eddie Rosario then followed that up with a single to center field to score Trevor Plouffe to make it a 6-0 Twins lead.

That would be all for Chris Sale, as the Chicago starting pitcher only lasted three innings, giving up nine hits and six runs. Frankie Montas then came in and threw the next three innings, faring better, as he only gave up four hits and one run to the Twins.

"I don't know how we hit Sale," Hunter said. "I have no idea at all. Sale is probably the best lefty in the game, for me, the toughest lefty in the game, for me, and one of the toughest pitchers. For us to get runs off of him the last three starts, it's a testament to how this team doesn't give up. They fight."

Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson was lights out during the game, as he went seven and two thirds innings, only giving up five hits and holding Chicago to no runs on his way to his tenth win of the season, bringing his season record to 10-10. He now has a career 4-0 record against Chicago with a career era of 2.13. The start was a welcome one for the Twins, as this is the first time since May that Gibson has gone seven innings or more in two straight starts.

Casey Fein finished the eighth inning for Gibson, getting Tyler Saladino to ground out to end the inning. Michael Tonkin then came in and worked a perfect ninth to secure the win.

The win is big for the Twins as it brings them to within a half game of Texas for the second and final wild card spot in the American League.

The Twins now return home for a ten-game homestand against Detroit, Los Angeles, and Cleveland before going to Detroit and Cleveland. Chicago, meanwhile, will host Oakland before going to Cleveland and Detroit. Those games will be huge for Minnesota in their quest to make the playoffs.

Win- Kyle Gibson (10-10)

Loss- Chris Sale (12-9)

Player Of The Game: Kyle Gibson