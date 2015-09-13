Rusney Castillo's Two-RBI Single In 13th Inning Leads Boston Red Sox To 2-0 Win Over Tampa Bay Rays

A shutdown performance by the Boston Red Sox bullpen is a sight that Bostonians would never have thought to witness.

Sunday afternoon, however, this distant dream became a reality.

Following an admirable performance by starting pitcher Rich Hill (seven innings, one hits, and ten strikeouts), making his first MLB start in six seasons, the Boston bullpen combined for six innings of two-hit ball, leading their squad to a series-clinching, 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

A two-RBI single in the 13th inning by left fielder Rusney Castillo off of Rays reliever Enny Romero (L, 0-1) gave the Red Sox a lead they would not relinquish, placing the first runs of the game on the board after nearly four hours of gameplay.

Boston reliever Heath Hembree (W, 1-0) garnered the win with a scoreless 12th inning of relief, while left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. worked a one-hit 13th for his second save of the season.

Castillo went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, center fielder Mookie Betts went 3-for-6, and second baseman Dustin Pedroia, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and third baseman Deven Marrero recorded two hits each for the Red Sox, who captured 14 hits. However, they could not place a single run on the board until the 13th inning.

Rays starter Drew Smyly worked six innings of four-hit, 11-strikeout ball, giving way to a bullpen which shut out the Red Sox for the ensuing six innings. Boston stranded six runners in scoring position over the course of the ballgame, including four in the first three innings.

Tampa Bay threatened to walk-off with the win in the bottom of the 12th after right fielder Scott Souza Jr. ripped a one-out double down the left field line against Heath Hembree. After an intentional walk was issued to pinch-hitter John Jaso, first baseman James Loney grounded into an inning-ending, 6-4-3 double-play, concluding the Rays' opportunity.

After Betts lead off the 13th inning with a foul out, both Pedroia and Bogaerts lined consecutive singles to center off of Romero. After a base hit to right by first baseman Travis Shaw loaded the bases, Castillo leveled the game-deciding blow, a two-RBI single to left off of Rays right-hander Andrew Bellatti, inserted prior to Castillo's at-bat.

Despite yielding a two-out single to left fielder Grady Sizemore, Ross was able to escape from the bottom half of the stanza unscathed, sealing the win for the Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox will hop on a plane to the Queen City of Baltimore tonight, as they are set to begin a three-game set at Camden Yards Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays will remain home, as they will host the New York Yankees for three games which begins Monday night.