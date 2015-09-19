Los Angeles Angels Defeat Minnesota Twins In 12 Innings

The Minnesota Twins hosted the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a doubleheader that resulted from a rain out Friday night. Kyle Gibson started for Minnesota, while the Angels countered with Andrew Heaney.

The teams were scoreless in the sixth inning when Mike Trout hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Taylor Fearherston. C.J. Cron then followed that up with an RBI fielder's choice that allowed David Murphy to score to make it a 2-0 Angels lead.

The Twins responded in the bottom of the inning when Kurt Suzuki hit a single to right field that allowed Eddie Rosario to score and cut the lead to 2-1. The Angels then scored again in the top of the seventh inning when Murphy reached on a fielder's choice. Kaleb Cowart scored to extend the lead back to two runs.

Rookie of the year candidate Miguel Sano stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh and launched a home run to left center field to score Mauer and tie the game at three.

The score was tied at the end of the ninth, and would remain tied until the 12th inning when the Angels broke through and scored a run when Kole Calhoun grounded out to shortstop that scored Daniel Robertson.

The Twins led off the bottom of the inning with Torii Hunter singling to center field to put the tying run on base, and bring up Eddie Rosario as the potential game winning run. The Twins pinch ran for Hunter, bringing in Byron Buxton. He advanced to second when Rosario hit a sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning. Kennys Vargas then struck out, which left it up to Eduardo Escobar, who popped out to third base to end the game and give the Angels the win.

The win moves the Angels to just two games back of Minnesota in the hunt for the final American League wild card. The two games left in this series will be huge to determine who ends up with the best chance to catch the Houston Astros for the final spot. Houston is in action later tonight against Oakland, a team that is 20 games under 500 and very far out of the playoff picture. That will be a series that the Astros almost need to win, as the Twins and Angels are closing in on them very fast.

The two teams will play again at 6:00 CT when Mike Pelfrey takes the mound for Minnesota, while the Angels counter with Garrett Richards.They will then play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.

Win- Mike Morin (3-1)

Loss- Blaine Boyer (3-5)

Save - Houston Street (37)