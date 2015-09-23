New York Yankees Defeat Toronto Blue Jays In Extra Innings Thriller

After taking Monday night's series opener at home, the Toronto Blue Jays were looking to win the series and extend their AL East lead over the New York Yankees, as the series continued Tuesday night at an energetic and sold out Rogers Centre north of the border in Toronto.

It was a great pitchers duel and this game had that playoff atmosphere where every hit and every run was going to be a big influence on the outcome of this game. Both starters were surely on their 'A' game in this one and was a really entertaining game to watch.

The Yankees wasted no time in this one getting on the board as they struck for two runs in the first inning. Brian McCann started it off with an RBI single to right field that scored Jacoby Ellsbury which got New York going. That was followed by a sacrifice fly that Carlos Beltran served to left field that scored Alex Rodriguez to made it 2-0 early on against Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada.

As the game went on, Estrada really hunkered down and turned in a great performance. He went 6.2 innings giving up two runs on six hits, while striking out three and walking three.

The Blue Jays offense wasn't going to be silenced on this night, especially playing for their raucous fans. In the bottom of the third, Kevin Pillar broke the seal for Toronto's offense as he hit hit a solo home run to bring his team within one run. Then in the fourth, Justin Smoak smoked a single to right field scoring Josh Donaldson which tied the game up at 2-2.

As for Yankees starter, rookie Luis Severino, he went six innings giving up two runs on three hits, while striking out three as well as walking three. It was another impressive performance by the rookie.

With the game tied and the result in the balance, Carlos Beltran delivered with a solo home run of his own to right field to give the Yankees the lead at 3-2.

Like New York manager Joe Girardi always does with a lead in the eighth inning, he brought in Dellin Betances who has been tough to crack this season. It was going to be quite a test for the big man against this tough Blue Jays lineup. He had a tough time of it as Pillar led off the inning with a single, who was then bunted up to second by Munenori Kawasaki. Ben Revere then struck out which was followed by a walk to Josh Donaldson.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Edwin Encarnacion came to the plate looking to do some damage. He had a good count at 2-0, but Betances came back and got Encarnacion to chase a breaking ball out of the zone and strike him out to end the inning and leave the bases loaded. It was a great chance for the Blue Jays, but they couldn't capitalize.

With the Yankees trying to tack on some insurance in the ninth inning, Ellsbury came to the plate with runners on second and third and no outs. He sent a fly ball out to Jose Bautista in right field and Bautista fired a cannon home to nab Chris Young at the plate and keep the score at 3-2. This was a big play in the game that kept the score at 3-2.

Then in the ninth inning, Toronto would have to make a comeback against one of the best closers in the business in Andrew Miller. The Blue Jays weren't going away quiet, however.

With one out and Toronto needing something, Dioner Navarro took matters into his own hands and tied the game up at three with a solo home run. Then, with the bases loaded, Josh Donaldson was unable to plate the winning run and to extras it went.

Right away in the tenth, rookie first baseman Greg Bird crushed a three-run shot to give the Yankees the lead by a score of 6-3.

Then in the bottom of the inning, Girardi stuck with his closer Miller and it paid off even though Encarnacion tried to get his team back in the game with a solo home run. But, in the end, Miller was able to shut it down and preserved a 6-4 win to bring the Yankees within 2.5 games of the Blue Jays in the AL East.

The rubber match of the series is Wednesday in Toronto as Ivan Nova (6-8, 5.11 ERA) will take the hill for the Yankees who will be opposed by Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman (2-0, 3.00 ERA).

WP: Andrew Miller (3-2, 2.04 ERA)

LP: Mark Lowe (1-3, 1.86 ERA)