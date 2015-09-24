Marcus Stroman Deals As Toronto Blue Jays Beat New York Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays were looking to rebound from their loss on Tuesday night to the New York Yankees in the rubber match of the series on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Rogers Centre was bouncing and filled to the brim as the city of Toronto has caught baseball fever with their Blue Jays looking to wrap up the division.

Marcus Stroman had his best outing of his shortened season since he made his debut a few weeks ago. Stroman pitched seven shutout innings giving up just five hits while striking out five and walking one. The youngster has been a great addition to the rotation since he returned from his torn ACL that was supposed to be a season-ending injury.

The Blue Jays offense was quieted early on, but then in the sixth, Kevin Pillar continued his hot streak in this series as he checked in with an RBI single that opened up the scoring for the night. Russell Martin came around to score and make it 1-0, but they were just getting started.

Once that run came across to score, it was the bullpen's turn as they relieved Yankees starter Ivan Nova. Nova had a solid outing in 5.2 innings as he gave up just one run on four hits while striking out six and walking two.

Then in the seventh inning, the Blue Jays broke this game open as Russell Martin delivered with a three-run home run off of Yankees reliever Andrew Bailey to put his side up 4-0.

The Yankees couldn't get anything going Wednesday night as they only had two runners reach second base all night long. Once Stroman's night was done, the relief work of Brett Cecil and Roberto Osuna kept the Bronx Bombers quiet in two shutout innings and preserve the win.

With this win, the Blue Jays not only won the series, but they also took a commanding 3.5 game lead over the Yankees. In addition, Toronto took the season series from New York beating them 13 times over 19 games throughout the season. These teams will not face each other for the rest of the regular season unless of a tie of some sort.

The Blue Jays are looking to end their 11 year playoff drought and wrap up the AL East division for the first time since 1993, the same year in which they won their second World Series.

As for the Yankees, they hold a commanding 4.5 game lead for the first Wild Card spot in the American League and barring a collapse in their final games, should find themselves playing postseason baseball.

The Yankees return home Thursday to begin a four game series with the Chicago White Sox as they will send Michael Pineda to the hill to face tough lefty Chris Sale of Chicago. As for the Blue Jays, they have an off day Thursday before they welcome the Rays into Toronto for a three game series.

WP: Marcus Stroman (3-0, 1.89 ERA)

LP: Ivan Nova (6-9, 4.87 ERA)