Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City Royals Fight Back To Sink Seattle Mariners 4-3 In Extra Innings

After winning Tuesday night's series opener against the Kansas City Royals, the Seattle Mariners were looking to win their third straight game and inch closer in the American League Wild Card race Wednesday night in Kansas City.

This season has at times looked grim for the Mariners, but the M's are making a late season surge and if the right pieces fall into place, could see themselves in contention as the season winds down.

At this time of the year, contenders have to produce good pitching, and Roenis Elias turned in a great outing for Seattle Wednesday night. Elias lasted 5.1 innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out six and walking four. The walks elevated his pitch count, but he had a great night on the hill for Seattle when they needed a good outing.

The Royals cracked the scoreboard first in the fourth inning, with former-Mariner Kendrys Morales scoring on a sac fly by Alex Rios to make it 1-0.

The Mariners offense responded with a three-run fifth inning. Ketel Marte cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple to give Seattle the lead. Then, Nelson Cruz checked in with an RBI single, scoring Marte and all of a sudden giving the Mariners a 3-1 lead off of Royals starter Yordano Ventura.

Ventura had a decent outing for the Royals against a Mariners offense that has been hot as of late. He lasted six innings, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one.

The Royals weren't going away after being put at a two-run deficit, as in the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer singled to score Lorenzo Cain from second, cutting Seattle's lead to 3-2.

In the eighth inning, Seattle was placed in a bit of a jam. With two outs, Kansas City had runners on second and third with Alex Gordon at the plate. Carson Smith was on the mound for Seattle, and he was able to make some great pitches to strike out Gordon and end the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, 'The Bartender' Tom Wilhelmsen came on to get the save, but couldn't shut it down as the Royals tied the game at three by way of a Jarrod Dyson sac fly.

To end the tenth and final inning, Lorenzo Cain had the clutch gene and and singled to walk off past the Mariners after Kansas City put runners on first and second, giving the Royals a 4-3 victory.

The Mariners blew their 22nd save of the season as the Royals continued their winning ways. KC now has its magic number set at two games. Seattle remains five games back of the Astros in the AL Wild Card race.

Seattle's offense was led by Ketel Marte in the leadoff spot; he was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Robinson Cano singled in the eighth to collect his 2,000th career hit.

As for the Royals offense, Lorenzo Cain was 3-for-6 with the game-winning RBI. Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez also checked in with two hits apiece.

The series concludes Thursday as James Paxton will take the hill for the Mariners, opposed by Royals starter Johnny Cueto.

WP: Wade Davis (8-1, 0.86 ERA)

LP: David Rollins (0-2, 7.88 ERA)