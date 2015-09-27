Pitcher Henry Owens' Three-Hitter Leads Boston Red Sox To 2-0 Win Over Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles can take one positive from Sunday's 2-0 loss at the hands of the Boston Red Sox

They will not have to go on the road again in 2015. 

After suffering helplessly through a three-game sweep in which they failed to garner a single run, the Orioles finished their road slate this season with an underwhelming 34-50 record. Baltimore garnered just five hits on the day against Boston, being shut out by Red Sox starter Henry Owens (W, 4-3)  through 7.2 innings in which they mustered only three hits and a walk while striking out five times. 

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-4, second baseman Brock Holt went 1-for-3 with a run, and catcher Blake Swihart recorded a solo home run as the Red Sox signaled goodbye to the Fenway Park faithful with three consecutive home victories. Currently standing 75-80, Boston concluded with a 43-38 home record. 