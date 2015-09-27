Pitcher Henry Owens' Three-Hitter Leads Boston Red Sox To 2-0 Win Over Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles can take one positive from Sunday's 2-0 loss at the hands of the Boston Red Sox.

They will not have to go on the road again in 2015.

After suffering helplessly through a three-game sweep in which they failed to garner a single run, the Orioles finished their road slate this season with an underwhelming 34-50 record. Baltimore garnered just five hits on the day against Boston, being shut out by Red Sox starter Henry Owens (W, 4-3) through 7.2 innings in which they mustered only three hits and a walk while striking out five times.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-4, second baseman Brock Holt went 1-for-3 with a run, and catcher Blake Swihart recorded a solo home run as the Red Sox signaled goodbye to the Fenway Park faithful with three consecutive home victories. Currently standing 75-80, Boston concluded with a 43-38 home record.

Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez (L, 12-10) who lasted seven innings, allowing just two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six. However, his offense supplied him with minimal support. Third baseman Manny Machado was the only Oriole to reach base twice, going 2-for-4.

The Red Sox jumped on the board immediately against Jimenez, as, after right fielder Mookie Betts led off the game with a strikeout, Holt walked and advanced to third on a single by Bogaerts. Holt then raced home on a wild pitch, scoring the go-ahead run for Boston.

Owens allowed a baserunner in each of the first three innings; however, none reached second base. Swihart stretched the Red Sox advantage to 2-0 in the third inning, leading off the bottom of the stanza with a 401-foot solo home run to right center.

The big left-hander mustered 1-2-3 innings in both the fourth and fifth stanzas while stranding Machado at second base to escape from his only jam unscathed in the sixth inning. He retired the side in order in the seventh inning before being relieved after forcing the first two batters of the the eighth to ground out.

After a Machado double off of Red Sox reliever Noe Ramirez, left-hander Tommy Layne (H, 9) was inserted to retire Orioles designated hitter Chris Davis. Closer Robbie Ross Jr. worked a scoreless ninth inning for his sixth save of the season.

Game Notes: The Red Sox honored recently-resigned president and CEO Larry Lucchino before the contest, while playing a video montage of NESN broadcaster Don Orsillo's exploits in the booth throughout his 15 years with the network.

Orsillo, calling his final game at Fenway Park after being forced to step down from his position by the network, gave a lengthy wave to the crowd following the montage to a standing ovation.