Colorado Rockies: Breakout 2015 Campaign Cements Nolan Arenado As National League's Best Third Baseman

Some people labeled Nolan Arenado’s 2014 season as a breakout campaign. After all, he did hit .287 with 18 home runs and 34 doubles in only 111 games.

However, what the 24-year-old has done this year has proved that Arenado was just scratching the surface of his massive potential.

With one week left in the season, Arenado has been downright phenomenal. He is currently hitting .285 with 41 home runs and 126 RBI – both of which lead the National League – as well as 93 runs scored, which trails only St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter for the NL lead.

Arenado also leads the National League in total bases.

His .285 average is solid, while his power is off the charts. He leads all MLB third basemen in isolated power and is only a few points behind Toronto Blue Jays' third baseman Josh Donaldson for the MLB lead in slugging percentage.

Last week, Arenado reached the 40-home run plateau with this towering grand slam:

As pointed out by Scott Sprat of FanGraphs, the season Arenado is having puts him in pretty elite company. He joins Prince Fielder, Albert Pujols, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout as the only player since 2002 to hit 40 home runs in a season at 24 years of age or younger.

In addition to his exploits in the batter’s box, Arenado also offers stellar fielding at the hot corner. He ranks second among all third baseman in defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs, and his ultimate zone rating (UZR) is elite as well.

Check out this sensational play he made last week against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carl Crawford thought he had himself a cheap double, but Arenado had other ideas:

Even his base running has been above average, according to his 52 XBT percentage, per Baseball-Reference.

Now, like any hitter – except maybe Miguel Cabrera – Arenado does have his share of weaknesses at the plate. Most glaringly is his hugely aggressive approach that has directly resulted in a nearly non-existent walk rate. He also doesn’t have great plate coverage – he struggles mightily with pitches middle-away – but he makes up for those shortcomings by crushing the pitches that he can handle.

All in all, Arenado is just a tremendous baseball player. He does not fall into the stereotype of Colorado players, that their stats are wildly benefited by hitter-friendly Coors Field. He has actually hit more home runs on the road than he has at home, and his batting average on balls in play is below the league average.

He has put together a phenomenal 2015 season, and he is only going to get better from here. This writer still thinks that Donaldson is the best all-around third baseman in the game – and now that Manny Machado has found his power stroke, he is arguably better than Arenado as well – but as far as the National League goes, there is no third baseman better than Nolan Arenado.