Will Tampa Bay Rays Rotation Be A Weapon In AL East In 2016?

The Tampa Bay Rays starting rotation has always gone overlooked, from 2008 when Matt Garza and James Shields took them to the World Series against the Phillies, or Scott Kazmir's then-record setting year in 2007. But if Tampa Bay's pitching staff can stay healthy throughout the next season, can they carry them to another AL East title?

The Rays' starting rotation has a lot of potential, with pitching coach Jim Hickey, if, unlike this past season can stay healthy. With pitching ace Alex Cobb coming back, and starters such as Drew Smyly, Chris Archer, and Jake Odorizzi, there may be some surprises.

One thing that was noticeable in what the Tampa starting rotation didn't have this past-season was the absence of quite possibly their best pitcher, ace righty, Alex Cobb. Alex Cobb was drafted in 2004 by the, then, Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the amateur draft, and upon making his Major League debut at age 23 in 2011, Cobb would go 3-2 on the season. With 11 wins on the next two consecutive seasons, and 10 in the 2014 season, Alex Cobb would open a lot of eyes, and do a lot for the club, especially in the 2013 playoffs. It would be announced on May 8th 2015 by Cobb that he would have to undergo Tommy John Surgery and would miss the remainder of the season, placing Alex Cobb out of action.

Last season starter and weapon Matt Moore also underwent Tommy John Surgery towards the end of last season, putting him on the DL on this past season. Matt Moore, arguably one of the best pitchers in the game today had an off last few months because of this; but was able to get 3 wins to his credit. Debuting in 2011 along side Alex Cobb, Matt Moore would make a big impact, very quickly, and in his first five years has gained 32 wins to his credit; including a 12-3 win over the AL East Champions, the Toronto Blue Jays in game 162 of the 2015 season. This season doesn't do justice as to what Moore is capable of, and what may come of a healthy Matt Moore starting next season?

Jake Odorizzi, a staple of the Tampa Bay starting rotation with the absence of Cobb and Moore. Odorizzi made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals, before being traded along with Wil Myers in exchange for Wade Davis and longtime-Rays starter, James Shields. Odorizzi threw a no hitter on The Durham Bulls (AAA), before making his Rays debut against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. In 2014, with 168 innings pitched, Odorizzi would rack a single-season career high, at 11 wins. Odorizzi would close the 2015 season, with a 9-9 record.

In 27 appearances at the plate before heading onto the DL, Nathan Karns pitched 147 innings in the 2015 seasons, with 7 wins, 5 losses, and 15 no decisions. Traded to The Tampa Bay Rays from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Jose Loboton, Drew Vettleston, and Felipe Rivero, the Rays more than often use Karns in interleague games, where he's even more of a threat. In the 2015 season, Karns would gain his first Major League homerun against the Phillies, being the first AL Pitcher since 1962 to head to a NL ballpark and score the only run in the game off of a homerun. When he comes off of the disabled list in the top of the 2016 season, will he be even better?

Traded from the Chicago Cubs alongside Rays outfielder Brandon Guyer, and former Ray Sam Fuld, Archer would make his big league (and Rays) debut, and would fill the slot that was held by David Price.

At 564.2 innings pitched, 32 wins and 32 losses in 4 years, Archer has a career .500 percentage. He would rack up 12 wins and a 3.23 ERA on the 2015 season, but also would break a Tampa Bay franchise record, when he would strikeout Brett Gardner of the NY Yankees to break the All-Time Rays Single-Season Strikeout record of Scott Kazmir (2007); as well as starting the 2015 All-Star Game. Alongside Odorizzi, Moore, and Cobb, Archer leads the future, and his best is yet to come.

Former Mariner, righty Erasmo Ramirez was traded to Tampa this past season, and immediatly made an impact. Having minimal success in Seattle, Ramirez would have the most success of his career; thus far. With 163.1 innings pitched, Ramirez would have one of the best win-loss records in Tampa with 11 wins, 6 losses, and a .647 win-loss percentage, including a big start near the end of the season against the New York Yankees, where he pitched 7 no hit innings. Ramirez has had the best first season with Tampa since Matt Garza.

Ramirez, Archer, Karns, Odorizzi, Moore and Cobb, along with Drew Smyly and Matt Andriese could make the deadliest rotation since the 1990's Atlanta Braves 3 headed-monster Smoltz-Glavine-Maddux; it's just falling into play. Even with the second-straight losing season, Tampa fans have a lot looking up for them.