Toronto Blue Jays Deserved World Series Spot
Toronto celebrate their playoff spot in style (image credit: The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn)

If fairytales came true, it would’ve been Toronto representing the AL in tonight’s World Series opener instead of the Kansas City Royals (again). A tumultuous season saw Canada’s team have a 23-30 record at the start of June before equalling a franchise record with 11 straight wins, which sparked the team to finish the season 70-39. It is also worth noting that the Jays went on a second 11-game winning streak in August, the fifth time they have done so in their short 38-year history.

Taking nothing away from the Kansas City Royals, who were in sparkling form all year and fully deserve their spot in baseball’s showpiece event, this season has been all about Toronto. Ever since the acquisition of all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson from the Oakland Athletics in November last year, fans at the Rogers Centre knew something special was going to happen in 2015. But even with the free agency pick-ups of Marco Estrada and Russell Martin, it still took a while for things to get properly going; specifically, July.

On July 28th, the Blue Jays had a mediocre 50-51 and sat six games behind the New York Yankees for the AL East lead. But more importantly, it marked the day that GM Alex Anthopoulos pushed through the signing of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and reliever LaTroy Hawkins. Just when the Jays faithful thought things couldn’t get much better as the team looked to end their 22-year playoff duck, it was announced that former Cy Young winner David Price would be heading north of the border. Toronto was in a dreamworld for the next couple of months as the most exciting team in the league went 43-18 to close out the regular season and grace the postseason with the second-best record in the AL.

Fans were so excited that one even parodied Taylor Swift's Blank Space to rally the troops for the playoffs: