Kansas City Royals Outlast New York Mets In 14 Inning Marathon To Take Game 1 Of World Series

Five hours and nine minutes later, the Kansas City Royals came back and defeated the New York Mets in 14 innings by the score of 5-4, thanks to a walk-off sacrifice fly by Eric Hosmer.

Kansas City would start the game off with a bang, as Alcides Escobar would lead off the bottom of the first inning with an inside-the-park home run off of Mets starter Matt Harvey.

Believe it or not, the last person to hit an inside-the-park home run in Game 1 of the World Series was Casey Stengel in 1923.

New York found the scoreboard in the fourth inning on an infield single from Travis d'Arnaud, which scored Daniel Murphy, who finished 2-for-6 with a run scored in Game 1.

FOX Sports production lost power prior to the start of the bottom of the fourth inning. The power outage occurred at 9:19 PM ET and the telecast resumed at 9:26 PM ET.

Fox apologized for both outages and released a statement:

“Before the start of the bottom of the fourth inning of tonight’s World Series Game 1, a rare electronics failure caused both the primary and backup generators inside the FOX Sports production compound to lose power. The issue was immediately addressed, although it resulted in the audience missing one at-bat during the time needed to switch to carriage of Major League Baseball’s international feed, powered by a different generator on site. The on-field delay was due to replay capability being lost in both team’s clubhouses. We apologize for the interruption in tonight’s coverage and are working to ensure that the remainder of the World Series is broadcast without incident.”

In the fifth, Curtis Granderson hit his first career World Series home run to give the Mets a 2-1 lead over the Royals. He joins Rusty Staub and Darryl Strawberry as the only New York right fielders with World Series home runs.

The only person to play in the Little League World Series, College World Series and Major League Baseball World Series, Michael Conforto, extended the lead to 3-1 with his sacrifice fly to center, scoring Yoenis Cespedes.

After he gave up the sacrifice fly, Royals starter Edinson Volquez was removed from action. He went six innings strong and gave up three runs on six hits and a walk.

The 32-year-old learned the news that his father, Daniel Volquez, died of complications from his heart disease on the way to Kauffman Stadium. Volquez was in the bullpen warming up, even though his 63-year-old father passed away just an hour or two before game time.

The comeback for the Royals consisted of a sacrifice fly from Eric Hosmer and an RBI single off the bat of Mike Moustakas to make it a 3-3 game in the sixth inning. Hosmer's RBI was the 24th of his postseason career, passing George Brett for the Royals record.

Harvey did not return for the seventh inning. The right-hander went six innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks against the Royals. He only struck out two, which is not a usual number for the ace.

For the Royals, they put Paulo Orlando in right field towards the end of the game, which makes Orlando the first Brazilian-born player to appear in the World Series.

Hosmer made an error at first base, which allowed Juan Lagares to score off the bat of Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning to give the Mets a late lead, 4-3. It looked as if all was done at Kauffman Stadium, until the Royals struck lightning.

With an out in the bottom of the ninth, Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon launched a solo home run to straight away center (422 feet) off Jeurys Familia to knot the game, 4-4. It was the first blown save for Familia since July 30.

It was the first game-tying home run in the ninth inning of a World Series since Scott Brosius of the New York Yankees in 2001. The last two batters could not find the board, which took the matchup to extra innings.

As extra innings rolled around it became a battle of the bullpens. The Mets relied on two veteran starters to give them several innings. Left-hander Jonathon Niese would pitch two shutout innings, allowing only one hits while striking out three.

42-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon would come on in the game in the 12th inning. Colon lasted 2.1 innings where he would give up the game-winning run. It was unearned as the 14th inning started with a fielding error by David Wright. That was followed by a Ben Zobrist single to right that allowed Escobar to go first to third. Colon would intentionally walk Lorenzo Cain to load the bases for Hosmer, who came through with the walk-off sacrifice fly.

Ned Yost received a killer performance from his bullpen. After Volquez allowed three runs in six innings, the bullpen pitched eight innings where they allowed one unearned run while striking out 12 batters.

The 36-year-old tall drink of water known as Chris Young picked up the win as he threw three innings of shutout ball, allowing only one walk while striking out four.