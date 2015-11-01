Kansas City Royals Rally Late On A New York Mets Defensive Miscue, Take 3-1 Series Lead

The Kansas City Royals took on the New York Mets in Game 4 of the World Series and got the result they were hoping for on the road. Kansas City would take advantage of a defensive miscue from Daniel Murphy in the eighth inning, leading to a 5-3 victory and a commanding 3-1 World Series lead.

Alcides Escobar made early noise for the Royals as he extended his postseason hitting streak to 14 games. The Royals, however, were not able to find the board early.

In the third inning, Michael Conforto launched a home run to right field to give the Mets a 1-0 lead over the Royals. At 22 years and 244 days old, Conforto is the youngest player to homer in the World Series since Miguel Cabrera - 20 years and 285 days - in 2003.

Just moments later, Wilmer Flores reached base and advanced to third, which allowed veteran Curtis Granderson to drive him in with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

Chris Young, the Royals starting pitcher, did not return after throwing four innings. The veteran gave up two runs on two hits and a walk against the Mets.

In the fifth, Kansas City found the board off the bat of Alex Gordon, who drove in Salvador Perez with an RBI single to make it just a one run deficit.

New York's rookie outfielder did it again in the fifth inning. Lightning struck twice against the Royals as Conforto hit a solo home run to right field off reliever Danny Duffy to make it a 3-1 lead for the Mets. With the home run, Conforto became the second Met to hit two home runs in a World Series game, the other, Gary Carter in 1986.

Kansas City was not going down without a fight as Ben Zobrist reached safely and was plated by Lorenzo Cain on a single to center field. The Royals, however, still trailed by one in the sixth inning.

Rookie starting pitcher, Steven Matz, finished with five innings pitched. He gave up two runs on seven hits, but did not walk a batter.

The Royals plated three runs in the eighth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Zobrist scored to tie the game after an error from Daniel Murphy, the second baseman for the Mets.

Still in the eighth, Mike Moustakas allowed Kansas City to take the lead with an RBI single to right field and Perez, the catcher, drove in another run on an RBI single ro right. The 5-3 lead for the Royals stuck to the end.

Wade Davis was called on for a six-out save. The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher got the job done and secured the Game 4 victory for the Royals.

On Sunday, the Mets will send ace Matt Harvey to the mound in a win or go home situation at Citi Field in New York. The Royals will oppose with Edinson Volquez, who has the opportunity to deliver a World Series crown for the Royals.