Minnesota Twins Sign Byung-ho Park To Four-Year Deal

The Minnesota Twins and first baseman Byung-ho Park have agreed to a deal, according to Jon Heyman of CBS Sports. The deal is worth $12 million over four years with a club option for the 2020 season, as Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reported. The team announced the signing as official just moments after the initial report.

In November, the Twins won the negotiation rights to the slugger by posting the winning bid of $12.85 million. The Nexen Heroes, Park's Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) team will receive that money, which makes the total $24.85 million spent by Minnesota.

Park will earn $2.75 million in 2016, $2.75 million in 2018, $3 million in 2018 and $3 million in 2019. For 2020, Park will receive $6.5 million with a $5,000 buyout, as Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press announced. The max value for Park is $18 million over a possible five seasons. One thing to note, Park's deal does not include a no-trade provision.

The first baseman will probably slot as a designated hitter to start his Major League carrer because All-Star Joe Mauer occupies first. The current designated hitter, Miguel Sano, will likely turn into an outfielder this offseason and transition into the season as a starting outfielder on Opening Day.

"I have no problem with being the DH," Park said. "Obviously, I prefer to take the field but I also have to make adjustments in a new enviroment."

Park, 29, made his professional debut in the KBO with the LG Twins in 2005. The first baseman did not play from 2007-2008 because he joined the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps Baseball Team to serve a two-year military service. On July 31, 2011, Park was dealt to the Heroes with Shim-Soo-chang for Kim Seong-hyeon and Song Sin-yeong. It was good for the slugger because he got out of his backup role, behind Lee Taek-keun, with the LG Twins.

Park's best season was 2015, which he hit .343/.436/.714 with 53 home runs and 146 RBI.

The Twins will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday at Target Field to announce the newly signed player.