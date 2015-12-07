Wade Miley Headed To Seattle Mariners In Four-Player Swap Between M's and Boston Red Sox

Lefthander Wade Miley is headed to the Seattle Mariners along with Jonathan Aro, according to reports by the New York Post's Ken Davidoff. The Boston Red Sox will receive pitchers Roenis Elias and Carson Smith in return, making this an interesting four-pitcher swap.

Miley A Unique Addition For Seattle

Miley, 29, finished the 2015 season with an 11-11 record for the Red Sox, posting a 4.46 ERA and racking up 147 K's. He fills a large gap for the Mariners where Hisashi Iwakuma stood before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers just hours earlier.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto oversaw the drafting of Miley by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008, as Dipoto was vice president of player personnel for the D-Backs. Additionally, current Mariners VP of player personnel Tom Allison was Arizona's scouting director at the time. So the front office evidently is familiar with the six-foot, 220-pound hurler, who spent his first four seasons in Arizona and was runner up for the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year.

The second piece in it for the M's is relief pitcher Jonathan Aro, who made his debut in the majors at the age of 24 last season after five years of cycling through Boston's minor league system. He appeared six times last season and went 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA.

Deal Adds Versatility To Boston Pitching Staff

After cashing the highest-ever max deal in MLB pitcher history with David Price on Friday, the Red Sox' next goal was to add sustainable support to their bullpen, which they get from Smith.

Smith, a 6'6", 26 year-old righthander, played his first full MLB season in Seattle's bullpen in 2015. He posted a very solid 2.31 ERA in 70 innings for the Mariners, but finished with a 2-5 win-loss mark.

Elias adds another option for a possible fourth or fifth starter for the Red Sox. Neither team comes out of this deal with a shortage in any position, as it was a simple one-reliever, one-starter input from both sides.

The Mariners are also reportedly looking to acquire Milwaukee Brewers first-baseman Adam Lind.