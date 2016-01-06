Alex Anthopoulos Joins Los Angeles Dodgers Front Office

Former Toronto Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers front office alongside fellow Canadian Farhan Zaidi, as according to a report from Vince Cauchon of Radiox.com on Tuesday afternoon.

The news comes two months after having walked away from a five-year contract offer given to him by Mark Shapiro, who took over as president of baseball operations in place of Paul Beeston on August 31.

This break gave Anthopoulos more time with his family which he took time to enjoy while he looked for a new job to commit to in the future.

Anthopoulos spoke about the situation where he said, "I just didn't feel like this was a right fit for me going forward.”

The news occurred less than a week after the American League East champions were eliminated from postseason play.

It is said that the two sides began discussions regarding the matter surrounding a potential contract extension during the American League Championship Series, where the club took on the Kansas City Royals and lost to in seven games.

Anthopoulos spoke with the Toronto media in the season-ending news conference not long after the two sides officially parted ways, saying that it was his decision not to negotiate during the playoffs. He also added, “All I can say is I love being here. I love Toronto. I’ve always maintained that, and that’s probably as far as I’d go with that.”

In November, Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun reported that he was being looked at and contacted by the Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League (NHL), as the team’s assistant GM John Chayka reached out to him as they are familiar with one another. Two sources later confirmed that was only one of many inquiry calls he had received regarding his next destination.

Anthopoulos had been a key part of the organization from the start, after Pat Gillick picked him to take his place as he made a strong effort to turn this team into a contender after 22 loosing seasons dating back to 1993, which was the club’s last playoff appearance.

During the five years in which Anthopoulos spent in Toronto, the Blue Jays held a record of 489-483.

Key acquisitions made by Anthopoulos during his tenure include those of third baseman Josh Donaldson, alongside the 2012 blockbuster with the Miami Marlins which brought right-handed pitcher Josh Johnson, shortstop Jose Reyes and left-handed pitcher Mark Buehrle, and another deal that brought knuckle ball right-hander R.A. Dickey, and two catchers in Josh Thole and Mike Nickeas from the New York Mets.

The latest ones to date would be when Troy Tulowitzki and David Price were traded from their respective teams in the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, which sent right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman and prospects to Denver and left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris to the Motor City.