Trade Market Picking Up On Marcell Ozuna

The trade market seems to have something stirring with Miami Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna, as teams such as the Texas Rangers have recently checked in with regards to a potential trade, according to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports on Wednesday night.

As it stands right now, a deal seems to be a long shot with a large price to pay to have a deal involving the 25-year-old.

The team is said to be listening in on offers, however, they do not feel compelled to put a deal together, as according to MLB.com's Jeff Frisaro.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that there is some fast traction on this subject as multiple teams including one of the West Coast have been and continue to be involved in discussions.

As per a report from Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, recent talks have indicated that Miami is interested in acquiring RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Texas. Though a return piece has not yet been figured out.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports says that these talks have been on and off for about a month now, however, they have not led to any significant progress over that time, as the club continues to look elsewhere in the meantime to add another starter to the rotation for the upcoming season.

As per a thought by many including the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson, a trade at this time is very unlikely, therefore making it difficult to deal Gonzalez.

In terms of how the team could make something happen, finances happen to be a problem with a not so large payroll as compared to others, which as Rosenthal notes, makes an acquisition of sorts for the rotation improbable.

This is not the first name Ozuna's name has come into play. During the winter meetings, there was a higher chance of him getting moved before Don Mattingly was brought in to assume the managers position.

Over the course of the 2015 season, the 25-year-old outfielder hit .259/.308/.383 alongside 10 home runs and 44 RBI's in 494 plate appearances. Heading towards the end of the first half he suffered an injury, however, Ozuna quickly recovered, made a stint in Triple-A and bounced back nicely heading to the season's end.

The Rangers, who are considering Ozuna, are not in need of another outfielder with Delino DeShields Jr. working out nicely, as he adds a younger component to the ball club's mix, but it would indeed bring another right-handed power bat to the team.

With the possibility of a deal for Ozuna not happening, a need in Miami still revolves around pitching, whether that be in the rotation or the bullpen. If they are willing to consider other offers with different pieces being on the table, a deal could end up happening.