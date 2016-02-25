Toronto Blue Jays Agree To Deal With Dominic Brown

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with free agent outfielder Dominic Brown, as according to a club announcement on Thursday morning.

It is said the 28-year-old will receive an invite to major league spring training where he will have the opportunity to fight for a starting spot in the outfield, though it is likely he starts 2016 with Triple-A Buffalo.

Brown brings another left-handed power bat to a team that could use it as they look to reach massive heights in 2016, meaning a playoff run could be on the horizon if all goes well.

Brown was voted to the 2013 MLB All-Star game as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. However, constant struggles have gotten the best of him since.

Brown is a former top prospect who made his MLB debut back in 2010 after having been drafted by the club in the 20th round of the 2006 amateur draft.

As noted by Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Brown has had experiences at both corner outfield spots and could be a key piece if injuries occur, should he make the big league club out of spring training.

Don Boomer/AP

Is this a signing that could lead to later success?

Looking at his hitting dating back to the previous two seasons, Brown has recorded an OPS of .634 while hitting 10 home runs in 2014 and just five home runs over the course of 63 games played in 2015. Brown did not finish the year as he suffered a concussion in September, which had him dealing with post-concussion symptoms ever since.

Looking at what he can achieve while in Dunedin with the big league squad, Brown can ultimately compete for the fourth spot in the outfield. It is currently a battle alongside Dalton Pompey, Ezequiel Carrera and Junior Lake.

For his career, it seems as if the Scott Boras client has had more success against right-handers as opposed to lefties given the fact he has recorded a .737 OPS against them to go alongside 46 home runs.

Brown will be in attendance when the club gets together as a whole on Friday morning for their first full squad workout, with Grapefruit League games just days away.