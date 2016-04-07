The DH: The Designated Hall of Famer
David Ortiz is part of the elusive 500 home run club. But is that enough to consider him a Hall of Famer?

Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox marked the last Opening Day for one their most prolific designated hitters in franchise history, David Ortiz. In the ninth inning, Ortiz promptly parked a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall for his 504th career homer. The home run moved Ortiz to 26th on the all-time home run list, passing hall of famer Eddie Murray. When Ortiz’s career comes to a close (come September or October, however long the Red Sox pitching can take him), the discussion will be had as to whether or not David Ortiz will be inducted into Cooperstown. 

Ortiz’s retirement will bring up a couple of difficult questions that not only Hall of Fame voters have to consider, but baseball fans around the world. On the surface, David Ortiz has everything needed to get into the Hall of Fame. Career numbers? Ten years of over 20 homers and 100 RBIs, check. Elusive club membership? 26th member of the 500 home run club, check. Postseason moments? 