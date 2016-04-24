Cincinnati Reds dismantle Chicago Cubs in 13-5 win

The Chicago Cubs came into Saturdays game looking to take a 3-0 advantage over the Cincinnati Reds in this four game series, however the Reds had other plans.

The Cubs sent the veteran right hander John Lackey to the mound on Saturday to take on Reds right hander Dan Straily. Lackey came into last night’s game looking to capture his fourth win on the season, the win would have marked the best start in his career, instead the 37 year old Lackey walked 1 and struck out five over 5 2/3 innings giving up 7 hits and 5 runs all of which were earned.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey heads to the dugout after being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo / AP)

Russell goes yard

The Cubs took the lead early when shortstop Addison Russell demolished a solo shot into the upper deck stands at Great American Ballpark, the homerun was Russell’s second of the year. His first also came against the Reds back on April 11th, a three run shot that gave the Cubs the win in Chicago’s home opener. Russell’s homer was about the only good thing that went in favor of Chicago from that point on.

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Dan Straily in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo / AP)

Defensive woes for Chicago

The trouble for Chicago began in the fourth inning when Cincinnati's third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit a hard ground ball single. Addison Russell gathered the ball but over threw Anthony Rizzo allowing Zach Cozart to score from second.

The trouble didn’t end there for Chicago as Suarez, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler would all homer in the sixth inning. Suarez and Duvall both had three run shots while Schebler had a solo homer which gave the Reds a 9-3 lead after six innings of baseball. The Cubs would however score a couple of more runs later in the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough to take down the Reds.

Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall hits a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Trevor Cahill in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo / AP)

Looking ahead

The Cubs will send Jason Hammel to the mound on Sunday to close out the series against the Reds. The right hander is coming into Sundays game off of a win against the St. Louis Cardinals, a game in which he helped his own cause as he hit a two-run single. Hammel has given up one or zero runs in each of his first three starts. First pitch for Sundays series finale is set for a 1:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds will send Alfredo Simon to the mound for Sundays game, Simon is coming into the game off of right biceps tendinitis, he was cleared by team doctors allowing him to start in the finale. The last time Simon wound up facing the Cubs he only lasted 2/3 of an inning, giving up five runs while throwing 49 pitches in the first inning of play.