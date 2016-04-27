Jake Arrieta and Chris Sale propel Chicago baseball to the top of both leagues
Arreita and Sale have the Cubs and White Sox at the top of both leagues and primed for a memorable season

The city of Chicago needs something to cheer for.

It's been 20 years since Michael Jordan led the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls squad to a 72-10 record and the title. The Bulls reached the playoffs the past four years before this season, but were knocked out in either the first or second round. This season, the Bulls missed the playoffs all together.

The same can be said for the Chicago Bears, who have been less than mediocre over the last five years. Since last making the playoffs in 2010, the Bears have gone 37-43 with three straight non-winning seasons.

The Chicago Blackhawks have been the recent pride of the city. After winning two titles in the last four years, the Blackhawks were sent home by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of this year's playoffs, despite forcing a game seven after trailing 3-1 in the series.

This year, it could be baseball, of all things, that restores hope to the Chicago faithful. And it could be two pitchers that carry the hope of a city.

Two of the Best, Just Down the Road

Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta and the Chicago White Sox's Chris Sale have lifted their respected clubs to the top of Major League Baseball and have fans dreaming of a Cubs-White Sox Fall Classic. It has been 108 years since the Cubs won the World Series and they have yet to reach the series since 1945. The White Sox have had slightly better luck. The Sox won it all over the Houston Astros in 2005, but have failed to return to the postseason since that magical run.

The Cubs and White Sox have never reached to postseason in the same year. The closest the two have been recently was 1983 when the Sox reached the postseason, but the Cubs missed out. Then the following year, the Cubs made it, but the Sox failed to follow.

Jake Arrieta has continued to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the game even after his Cy Young Award win last season | Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
The talent and skill set that Arrieta and Sale bring to the ballpark is nothing new. Arrieta, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, has picked up right where he left off last season. Through four starts, Arrieta is 4-0 with a microscopic 0.87 ERA in 31 innings pitched. He has allowed just six free passes while striking out 26 batters. Of his three earned runs he's allowed so far, two of them have been via the long ball.

A key factor to what makes Arrieta so dominate is his ability to stay in games and wear hitters down. Last season, he pitched in 229 innings, ranking second in the national league and third in the majors. He's already notched a complete game under his belt this year, which also turned out to be the first no-hitter of the 2016 season.