Detroit Tigers reliever Angel Nesbitt to make rehab assignment with High-A Lakeland

Detroit Tigers right-handed relief pitcher Angel Nesbitt is scheduled to start an injury rehabilitation assignment with High-A Lakeland on Monday, the team announced.

Nesbitt, on March 17, 2016, suffered a sprained right ankle during fielding practice for pitchers during spring training. The injury knocked the 25-year-old out of action for 4-6 weeks. Finally, Nesbitt will get on the mound for professional action.

Due to the injury, the Tigers placed the right-hander on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 25, with a right ankle sprain. Nesbitt had a good shot of making the 2016 Opening Day bullpen for the Tigers, but the injury pushed back his hopes.

During spring training and prior to the injury, Nesbitt owned a 5.06 ERA across five outings. The right-hander registered a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA across 24 games during the 2015 season. Nesbitt tossed 21.2 innings that year and struggled, allowing 9.1 hits per nine innings with just 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

High-A Lakeland battles High-A Dayton at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, which is when Nesbitt is expected to make his first appearance since the injury. The Flying Tigers are 12-12 on the season.

In other rehab assignment news, Cameron Maybin and James McCann are getting closer and closer to finishing their rehab assignments with Triple-A Toledo. Maybin will platoon with Anthony Gose in center field. Meanwhile, McCann will take over his starting role behind the dish.

Nesbitt should be off the disabled list and back with either Triple-A Toledo or Detroit by mid-May.