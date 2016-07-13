Detroit Tigers demote Anthony Gose to Double-A Erie after issue with Triple-A Toledo

The Detroit Tigers announced that they had suspended Anthony Gose for three games prior to reinstating him on Wednesday.

The outfielder was suspended because he did not show up for Sunday's game after being benched for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After reinstating him, the Tigers sent Gose from Triple-A Toledo to Double-A Erie.

"After collectively evaluating the situation in Toledo, we spoke with Anthony and emphasized our organization's expectations of him," Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a released statement. "Most importantly, Anthony's transfer to Erie is a move to give him a fresh start to his overall performance as he works his way back to Detroit."

On November 13, 2014, the Tigers dealt second baseman prospect Devon Travis to the Toronto Blue Jays for Gose. Detroit was hoping that Gose would end up as the everyday starting center fielder in the Motor City.

The 25-year-old hit .209 with two home runs and seven RBI in 30 games with Detroit this season. In 50 Triple-A games, Gose hit .185 with an absurd 75 strikeouts.

Will Gose make it back to the majors this season? Right now, it looks very unlikely.