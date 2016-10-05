Detroit Tigers exercise option to bring back manager Brad Ausmus

The Detroit Tigers exercised their 2017 option on the contract of manager Brad Ausmus, according to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News.
"Brad was instrumental in leading the team through adversity and with the development of our younger players, particularly the young starting pitchers," general manager Al Avila said in a released statement. "The team improved from last season, and under the leadership of Brad and his coaching staff, the ballclub kept fighting, and remained in contention for the postseason. Moving forward we want to build off that progress."
The Tigers announced the deal to bring back Ausmus, 47, on Wednesday afternoon. Ausmus took over for Jim Leyland following the 2013 season.
Detroit remained in the American League Wild Card hunt all year even with multiple injuries. The team finished with a record of 86-75. Through his first three seasons with the Tigers, Ausmus owns a 250-234 managerial record.
Believe it or not, his time with Detroit has been his first major league managerial position. However, he did manage Israel's team for the World Baseball Classic. Ausmus played catcher in the majors from 1993 to 2010.
The Tigers have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.