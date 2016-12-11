Dexter Fowler signs with the St Louis Cardinals

Just over a month after helping the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years, Dexter Fowler is on the move to a new team. The said team is the one that every Cubs fan despises: the St Louis Cardinals.

Dexter Fowler leads off game 1 of the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants/Christian Hansen VAVEL USA

At 30 years of age, Fowler, is reaching the near end of his solid career in the Majors. Being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2004, and making his MLB Debut in 2008, Fowler has shown the baseball world everything he has to offer.

Fowler's move to the Cubs

After spending time in Colorado, fowler moved on to the Houston Astros where he would spend only one season before being traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2015.

The move to Chicago came on January 19, 2015, a trade that sent Cubs infielder Luis Valbuena and pitcher Dan Straily to the Houston Astros. Fowler played two years of ball in the Windy City before signing with the Cardinals a few days ago.

Fowler's play with the Cubs was outstanding overall. Offensively he struggled at times, but he always showed up when the team needed him too. Perhaps the biggest moment of his illustrious career, came during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. Fowler blasted a leadoff homerun off Indians pitcher Corey Kluber on a 2-1 count to give the Cubs the early lead and set the tone for the games entirety.

The leadoff homerun was historic as well. Fowler was the first person to ever lead off Game 7 of a World Series with a home run. He was also the first African American player ever to start for the Chicago Cubs in a World Series game.

Dexter Fowler celebrates after his leadoff homerun in game 7 of the World Series/CSN Chicago

Fowlers 2016 statistics in blue pinstripes were worth far more than his $13 million one year contract with the Cubs. Fowler had a .393 on base percentage to go with 13 home runs.

Dexter Fowler gets a double agaisnt the Milwaukee Brewers on August 16, 2016/Christian Hansen VAVEL USA

Next Stop: St Louis.

A month after the Cubs won the World Series, Dexter Fowler was sitting down in the St Louis Cardinals front office negotiating a contract, a contract worth nearly $90 million over the span of 5 years.

The St Louis Cardinals front office and player personal stressed this offseason that they needed improvement on becoming more athletic and better on the defensive side of things. Signing Fowler, satisfies both offseason goals. Fowler is the first free agent to sign with the Cardinals after finishing the previous season with the Cubs since Mark Grudzielanek did in 2004-05.