New York Mets defeat San Diego Padres behind DeGrom's superb outing

The New York Mets began their ten-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. In winning their fifth game in the last six days, New York looks to make one last push before next Monday's trade deadline.

Jacob DeGrom was outstanding once again, winning his eighth straight start and improving his record to 12-3 while Clayton Richard took the loss for San Diego, dropping to 5-11.

DeGrom brilliant once again

The Mets righty was spot on from the very start, throwing eight innings while giving up two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out eight. Since June 12, he has lowered his ERA to 1.61, tied for second best in the majors behind Indians ace Corey Kluber.

He felt some foot discomfort early in the game but was never seriously considering an early exit.

“It kind of bothered me from the start. I didn’t really know what was going on,” DeGrom said. “It felt fine all week. It didn’t affect me — I just tried not to run as hard to first after my first at-bat. Other than that, it was fine".

Manager Terry Collins heaped praise on his starter.

"[DeGrom] loves to be out there and loves to compete, and with his stuff and his command, he’s going to win a lot of games".

Mets offense gets to Richard early

New York was quick to stake DeGrom to an early lead as Wilmer Flores blasted a solo home run to lead off the second inning. giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. In that same inning, Jose Reyes stole his 500th career base. They extended the lead to 3-0 on RBI hits by Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce.

Flores' 11th home run got the Mets' offense started/Photo: Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Bruce drove in his second run of the game with a fifth inning single to make it 4-0. After Hunter Renfroe broke up DeGrom's shutout in the bottom of the seventh with his 18th long ball of the season, New York quickly got that run back on Travis d'Arnaud's RBI single.

Reed finishes off game, earns save in what could be one of his final outings for club

After DeGrom allowed an RBI double by Carlos Asuaje in the bottom of the eighth to cut the Mets' lead to 5-2, Addison Reed, the subject of many trade rumors, came on to try and close the game out in the bottom of the ninth.

Renfroe drove in two of the Padres three runs on the night/Photo: Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Renfroe blasted his second solo shot of the game to lead off the inning to reduce the deficit to 5-3. One-out singles by Manuel Margot and pinch hitter Hector Sanchez put the tying run on base before Jabari Blash, another pinch-hitter, struck out swinging and Matt Szczur lined out to Bruce to end the game and pick up his 17th save.

Next game

Game two of the series is Tuesday night with Seth Lugo making the start for the Mets while Jholuys Chacin takes the hill for the Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 Eastern time.