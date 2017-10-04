New York Yankees advance to the American League Division Series

The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Division Series. The Yankees earned the right to take on the Cleveland Indians, defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-4 Wednesday night in New York.

This wild card matchup is one for the books. It was the first time that neither starters for each team recorded a strike out in the Wild Card game. Three batters would hit a home run in their first appearance in the Wild Card game.

It is the first postseason win for the New York Yankees since the 2012 season. Though the season comes to an end for the for the Twins, they have much to look forward to in the future. The Twins are the first team to lose 100 games and then make the postseason the following year.

Wild first inning

Brian Dozier’s home run gave the Twins an early 1-0 lead. Following a fly out and a walk Eddie Rosario hit another home run, stretching the early lead to 3-0. The Yankees pulled starter Luis Severino from the game, just recording one out. Chad Green came into the relief and finished the inning.

Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier rounds third base after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees |Source - Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr|

The Yankees would strike right back. The first two Yankee batter would get on base via a walk and a base hit. With two on and one out, Didi Gregorius tied the game with a three-run home run. Minnesota starter Ervin Santana settled down and finished the inning.

Yankees pull away

Following the three run first inning, Brett Garnder hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

The Twins tied the game in the top of the third following a Byran Buxton fielder’s choice play with the bases loaded. In the bottom of the third the Yankees would take the lead following a Greg Bird single to right field.

Following the third inning, Rookie of the Year candidate Aaron Judge would take Jose Berrios deep to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead.

Aaron Judge celebrates with Gary Sanchez after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins |Source - Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.|

In the bottom of the seventh the Yankees tacked on an insurance run following a bases loaded walk to Aaron Hicks, giving the Yankees and 8-4 lead.

Yankees bullpen holds

After two solid innings from Green, David Robertson entered the game for the Yankees. Robertson pitched three and a third innings allowing three hits and striking out five.

The bullpen dominance continued for New York when Tommy Kahnle entered the game. In two and a third innings, Kahnle wouldn’t surrender a hit and struck out one.

After retiring the first two batters he faced in the ninth, Aroldis Champan gave up a base hit to Joe Mauer. Chapman would strike out the very next batter to solidify a Yankees’ victory.

Up Next

The Yankees will take on the Cleveland Indians Thursday night in Cleveland. During the season the Yankees were 2-5 against the Indians.

Cleveland has announced that Trevor Bauer will get the start in game one of the Division Series. Bauer has gone 10-4 with a 3.93 ERA at home this season.