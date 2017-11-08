MLB announces 2017 Gold Glove Award recipients

Award season continues for Major League Baseball as the 2017 Gold Gloves winners were announced Tuesday evening.

Five teams notched multiple Gold Glove Award winners: Los Angeles Angles, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

There were six first time winners, including Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, who impressively beat out two former winners, the St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina and San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey.

It is worth noting that neither World Series team produced a gold glove award winner.

Below, all of the winners for the American League and National League at each position, including which Gold Glove win this is for each player.

American League

Each of the nine gold glove award winners at their respective position. |Getty Images|

C: Martin Maldonado, Los Angeles Angels (1st career Gold Glove)

1B: Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals (4th career Gold Glove)

2B: Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins (1st career Gold Glove)

3B: Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay Rays (3rd career Gold Glove)

SS: Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels (3rd career Gold Glove)

LF: Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals (5th career Gold Glove)

CF: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (1st career Gold Glove)

RF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox (2nd career Gold Glove)

P: Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays (1st career Gold Glove)

National League

Each of the nine gold glove award winners at their respective position. |Getty Images|

C: Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds (1st career Gold Glove)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks (3rd career Gold Glove)

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies (2nd career Gold Glove)

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies (5th career Gold Glove)

SS: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants (3rd career Gold Glove)

LF: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins (1st career Gold Glove)

CF: Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves (2nd career Gold Glove)

RF: Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs (5th career Gold Glove)

P: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks (4th career Gold Glove)

Arenado, the All-Star Colorado Rockies third baseman, joins Ichiro Suzuki as the only players to win at least five Gold Gloves to start their careers.

"Obviously, five, it's a pretty special number," Arenado said. "It means a lot. ... Right now I want to try to win as many as I can while I'm healthy."

Greinke has now won four straight Gold Gloves, his second as a member of the D-Backs.