Cubs vs Pirates: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch - Game July 1
Follow along for Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates live stream, lineups and scores updates - July 1, 2019 game. First-pitch time Pirates vs Cubs: 7:05 pm ET.
Full auto refresh in 60
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pirates vs Cubs game.
Chicago Cubs projected starting pitcher
RHP Adbert Alzolay | #73 | 2.08 ERA 9K
Record: 1-0
Last outing: vs. Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Allowed one run; ended with 4 strikeouts and 4 walks.
Record: 1-0
Today’s game will be Alzolay’s second career start.
Last outing: vs. Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Allowed one run; ended with 4 strikeouts and 4 walks.
Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitcher
RHP Trevor Williams | #34 | 4.25 ERA 53K
Record: 2-2
Today’s game will be William’s first time facing the CUbs during this season.
Last outing: vs. Houston Astros on Tuesday. Pitched 7th innings and yielded 4 runs.
Record: 2-2
Today’s game will be William’s first time facing the CUbs during this season.
Last outing: vs. Houston Astros on Tuesday. Pitched 7th innings and yielded 4 runs.
The Chicago Cubs (45-39) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) will open this Monday a four-game series.
How to watch Pirates vs Cubs live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: AT&T SportsNet, NBC Sports Chicago.
If you want to directly stream it: MLB.com (Monthly subscription).
If you want to follow in via internet: VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: MLB.com (Monthly subscription).
If you want to follow in via internet: VAVEL USA is your best option!
The Pirates vs Cubs game will be played at the PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the regular season MLB game: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.