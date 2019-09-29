2019 National League Playoffs Preview

162 games have come and gone. As summer turns to fall, the attention in the baseball world shifts to the fall classic.

For the past two years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have represented the National League in the World Series. As they gear up to make a run once again, two challengers return to the playoffs and hope for success while two new opponents’ step into the playoff arena.

The biggest question going into baseball final stretch is, is there a team that can take down the Los Angeles Dodgers? Ultimately, we will find out.

Here is a look at the 2019 MLB National League Playoffs

Wild Card Game: Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

For both the Nationals and the Brewers, it is the first time both clubs make a Wild Card Game appearance. For the Washington Nationals, their last playoff appearance came in 2017, losing to the Chicago Cubs in the Division Series. For the Milwaukee Brewers, their last playoff appearance came to an end against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling seven game series.

Even without Bryce Harper, the Nationals found a way to get back to the playoffs. The Nationals went 93-69 this season, going 19-7 in August and 17-11 in September. The Nationals will send three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the mound. Scherzer finished the season 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA. Scherzer faced Milwaukee once earlier this season, tossing six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out 10 batters for the Nationals 5-3 loss.

The Brewers are coming into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in all of baseball. Even after losing All-Star Christian Yelich to a fractured kneecap, the Brewers kept on winning. The Brewers went 44-29 in the second half of the season and finished September 20-7. Brandon Woodruff will take the hill against the Nationals. The Brewers ace went 11-3 this season with a 3.62 ERA. In 121.2 innings, Woodruff struck 143 batters and allowed just 49 runs.

With Yelich out the remainder of the season, and Ryan Braun and Lorenzo Cain dealing with leg injuries, the will be tough for the Brewers to advance against the Nationals.

Atlanta Braves

Embed from Getty Images

When the season began, many experts in the baseball world predicted that it would be the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East winner’s circle. Here we are in October and it is the Atlanta Braves that have won the east for the second consecutive year.

The legend of Ronald Acuña Jr. continued to grow this season, slashing .280/.365/.518 with 41 home runs, 101 runs batted in and stealing 37 bases. Acuña has been the Braves rock all season, being the spark that Atlanta needed in different situations. Freddie Freeman was Freddie Freeman as per usual. The Braves first baseman hit .294 with 38 home runs and 121 runs batted in. A major surprise for Atlanta was third baseman Josh Donaldson. When the 33-year-old signed his one-year prove it deal, he was out to prove that he is healthy enough to play in the league and could be a contributor on a contending baseball team. In 151 games, Donaldson hit .259 with 37 home runs and 94 runs batted in. Donaldson’s .377 on-base percentage is fifth best on the team and is also fifth in slugging.

Mike Soroka, Dallas Keuchel, and Max Fried make up a strong three-man rotation, and the team has a solid four option in Julio Teheran. In the later innings, you could expect Sean Newcomb, Shane Greene, and Mark Melancon could be tasked to get the final nine outs of the ballgame. With 17 wins, Fried finished the season with the second most wins in the National League. Soroka tied for 10th best in the National League with 13 wins.

In their postseason appearance last year, the Braves fell to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. This year, the St. Louis Cardinals will be their opponent in the NL Division Series. Atlanta finished the season 97-64 and will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the Division Series.

The Braves could get A.J. Minter, Johan Camargo, and Charlie Culberson, however, the Braves will have to play on without Ender Inciarte in the NLDS.

St. Louis Cardinals

Embed from Getty Images

For the first time since 2015, The St. Louis Cardinals are National League Central champions. Finishing the season at 91-71, many predicted that they would have trouble against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs. Even the Cincinnati Reds were in the mix for a bit. Somehow, some way, the Cardinals were able to punch their ticket into October.

Paul Goldschmidt was St. Louis’ big acquisition in the winter and helped the Cardinals bring a lot of power back into the lineup. However, before the All-Star break, Goldschmidt was hitting .254 with 16 home runs and 37 RBI’s. Following the All-Star break, Goldschmidt slashed .267/.349/.538 with a team best 18 home runs and team best 60 runs batted in.

Paul DeJong comes into the playoffs as the second hottest batter in the Cardinals lineup. DeJong slashed .202/.285/.447 with 17 home runs and 42 runs batted in 72 games since the All-Star Break.

Team leader Yadier Molina missed 50 games this season but still found a way to contribute. The longtime catcher hit .270 with 10 homes and 57 runs batted in. The 37-year-old will take part in his ninth postseason, batting .286 with 17 doubles and 31 runs batted in for his playoff career.

Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright are the Cardinals the trio of pitchers in the rotation that will take on the Atlanta Braves. Dakota Hudson and or Michael Wacha could make some postseason appearances as well. The Cardinals rotation combined for a 56-46 record with a 3.84 ERA. The Cardinals bullpen might be a little rocky come the postseason as well. Tyler Webb, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Miller and John Gant will be the arms tasked to get the lead for the Cardinals for Carlos Martinez to shut the door for the save.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Embed from Getty Images

Considered to be the favorites to win the National League pennant as they have done each of the past two seasons. The Dodgers finished the season 106-56, becoming one of four teams to win more than 100 games this season.

Taking a glance roster, it is a little different compared to the rosters of the past. Big names such as Manny Machado, Yasiel Puig, Yasmani Grandal, and Alex Wood are not a part of the equation. However, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, and Joc Pederson still supply plenty of firepower in the lineup. The Dodgers finished the season seventh in hits, fourth in batting average in the National League, while being at the top of the league in slugging percentage, home runs and runs batted in.

Alex Verdugo has been ruled out of the National League Division Series because of a lower-back injury that has kept him out since early September. If healthy, Verdugo could return for the NL Championship Series. Chris Taylor and Matt Beaty have filled the void in Verdugo’s absence.

Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Walker Buehler are one of the best three-man starting rotations in the playoffs. Both Kershaw and Ryu have the playoff experience and know what it takes to get the job done. Buehler had his first taste of playoff action one year ago and tossed a seven inning two hitter against the Boston Red Sox in the World Series. Outside of that pitching performance, Buehler had okay performances and will look to be better for the Dodgers in 2019. Kershaw finished the season while 16 wins while Ryu finished the season with 14 wins, finishing in the National League top-10. Ryu finished the regular season with a league best 2.32 ERA.

The Dodgers will take on the Wild Card game winner in the National League Division Series.

National League Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Game: Brewers vs. Nationals Tuesday, October 1st on TBS

National League Division Series: Dodgers vs. Wild Card winner

Oct. 3 Game 1 on TBS

Oct. 4 Game 2 on TBS

Oct. 6 Game 3 on TBS

Oct. 7 Game 4 on TBS

Oct. 9 Game 5 on TBS

National League Division Series: Braves vs. Cardinals

Oct. 3 Game 1 on TBS in Atlanta

Oct. 4 Game 2 on TBS in Atlanta

Oct. 6 Game 3 on TBS in St. Louis

Oct. 7 Game 4 on TBS in St. Louis

Oct. 9 Game 5 on TBS in Atlanta

National League Championship Series

Oct 11 NLCS Game 1

Oct 12 NLCS Game 2

Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3

Oct. 15 NLCS Game 4

Oct. 16 NLCS Game 5*

Oct. 18 NLCS Game 6*

Oct. 19 NLCS Game 7*

* - If Necessary