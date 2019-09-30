2019 American League Playoff Preview

And then there were five. 16 teams did battle during the course of the season. From Opening Day, to Jackie Robinson Day to September callups. We have finally made it. We are now in the season that matters. Teams are 27 outs away from moving on. Heroes and villains have been made in October. The postseason is finally upon us. This is the American League Playoffs.

In an amazing accomplishment, all three of the division winners won a hundred game or more. Three of the five playoff teams return from a year ago while two new competitors try to make their claim for the best in the American League.

Here is a look at the 2019 MLB American League Playoffs

Wild Card Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. the Oakland Athletics

The Tampa Bay Rays have played in the Wild Card game just once, it was just the second iteration of the Wild Card game. The Rays defeat the Cleveland Indians in 2013 to take on the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. Ultimately, Tampa would lose to Boston in four games.

It was just four years ago that Kevin Cash was named manager of the Tampa Bay Rays. It was nine years ago Cash made his final appearance in the Major Leagues. Under Cash, the Rays have had back-to-back 90 game win seasons, with the Rays winning 96 this year.

In his first season in the big leagues, Austin Meadows showed the Pittsburgh Pirates they were wrong for trading him away. Meadows collected 154 hits in 530 at-bats, finishing the season with 33 home runs and 89 runs batted in. Kevin Kiermaier has been an everyday player for the Rays since 2014 and will make his playoff debut. The 29-year-old batted .228 this season with 14 home runs and 19 stolen bases. 35-year-old pitcher Charlie Morton will get the start for Tampa. Morton finished the year 16-6 with a 3.05 ERA. Morton pitched twice against Oakland this season, going 13.1 innings, allowing just one run on six hits.

The Athletics are no stranger to the Wild Card game as this will be the third time the organization has played in the Wild Card game. Last year, the A’s fell to the New York Yankees 7-2. For the first time ever, Oakland will play host to the Wild Card game. Led by Bob Melvin, the A’s went 97-65.

Matt Olson and Matt Chapman bring the power for the Athletics, combining for 72 home runs and 182 runs batted in. Khris Davis could be another huge bat for the A’s in the postseason. Even though the 31-year-old hit just 23 home runs, all it takes is one hit to change the outcome of a game or even sway the moment over. Ramón Laureano lead the A’s in batting average this year, slashing .288/.340/.521. Even with guys like Jurickson Profar and Stephen Piscotty in the lineup, Oakland finished top-10 in runs, home runs, runs batted in and walks.

Houston Astros

For the third year in a row, the Astros have ruled the AL West. After finishing the season 107-55, the Astros set a new franchise records for most wins in a season. The Astros won the pennant in 2017 and fell to the Boston Red Sox in pursuit of their second straight pennant.

The Astros finished the season as one of the best hitting teams in all of baseball. They finished the season with the best team batting average (.274), walks (645), slugging percentage (.495), and OPS (.848). They finished third in total runs scored, hits, and doubles.

Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel, George Springer, and Alex Bregman finished the season with 30+ home runs with Bregman finishing the season with 41. Rookie phenom Yordan Alvarez finished the season with the best team batting average, Michael Brantley led the team with hits, Bregman lead the team in runs scored and runs batted in. With Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick also featured in the lineup, this probably the most dangerous lineup that putchers will face. Remember, this is the same offense that scored 23 runs against the Baltimore Orioles.

To go with the best lineup, the Astros have assembled a trio of Cy Young talents. Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Zack Greinke will be the work horses for the Astros. The Trio of Aces went 59-16 with a combined 2.67 ERA. Verlander and Cole top the American League in wins respectively. In 498 innings, the trio struck out 678 batters and allowed just 157 runs. Cole became the first pitcher in MLB history to have nine consecutive strike out games and Verlander became the eighth pitcher in MLB history to record 3,000 strike outs.

The Astros await the winner of the Wild Card game.

Minnesota Twins

Finishing with a 101-61 record, the Minnesota Twins clinched the division for the first time since 2010, dethroning the Cleveland Indians.

Just like their postseason counterparts, the Minnesota Twins bring the lumber the yard every game, finishing the season with 307 home runs (best in all of baseball). Minnesota finished best in the majors with total bases, extra base hits and second in slugging percentage. 39-year-old Nelson Cruz finished the season with a team best 41 home runs with Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó, Eddie Rosario, and Mitch Garver hit 30 or more home runs. Jorge Polanco finished the season with a team best 186 hits and 40 doubles. Polanco also led the team in total bases and extra base hits. Sanó comes into the series as one of the hottest players in the playoffs. Since the All-Star break, Sanó slashed .254/.362/.578 with 21 home runs and 55 runs batted in.

The Twins pitching has been solid but not dominant all season long. The Twins finished fifth in the American League in team ERA, finished sixth in most hits allowed, was the sixth best in runs allowed, and sixth in strike outs. Jose Berríos, Kyle Gibson, Jake Odorizzi, and Martín Pérez make out the rotation that Minnesota will role with. Odorizzi finished the season with a team best 15 wins with Berríos finishing second with 14, Gibson finished third best in wins with 13 and Pérez finished fifth with 10. Odorizzi finished with a 3.51 ERA which would be the best for the Twins starting pitching. Berríos finished the season with a team best 195 strike outs.

Coming out of the bullpen, Minnesota will rely on Tyler Duffey, Sam Dyson, Sergio Romo, and Trevor May to hold the lead until the ninth inning for Taylor Rogers to come in and shut the door. At 36-years-old, Romo is still finding a way to get the job done. Romo finished the season with a 3.43 ERA in 60.1 innings pitched. He brings valuable postseason experience having been a part of the San Francisco Giants World Series teams in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Trevor May and Tyler Duffey were solid for the Twins, combining for 161 strike outs in 122 innings. Closer Taylor Rogers finished the season with a 2.61 ERA and 90 strikes outs in route to 30 saves.

When it comes to their playoff opponents, the Twins went 2-4 against the New York Yankees. In postseason play, there is a black cloud hanging over the Twins when it comes to playing the Yankees in the playoffs. They lost ALDS to the Yankees in 2003, 2004, 2009 and 2010, and the Twins have lost 13 straight playoff games since the first game of the 2004 ALDS.

With defensive wizard Byron Buxton out for the remainder of the year, position players Marwin Gonzalez and Max Kepler and pitcher Jake Odorizzi dealing with nagging injuries, Minnesota will have to overcome some obstacles if they want to beat the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees

For the first time since 2012, the New York Yankees own the AL East throne. The beasts in the east finished the season with a record of 103-59.

The Yankees got the finish line dealing with all kinds of injuries. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton missed time dealing with injuries. Delin Betances is out for the remainder of the season with a torn left Achllies, Greg Bird will be out for the remainder of the season with a left plantar fascia tear, Edwin Encarnacion has been dealing with a strained left oblique, and it is unknown if Aaron Hicks will make his return to center field.

Despite missing some key players, the Yankees have found a way to keep winning. Gio Urshela turned into a great trade acquisition from the Toronto Blue Jays last season. Urshela slashed .314/.355/.889 with 21 home runs and 74 runs batted in. After losing Miguel Andujar earlier in the season, Urshela stepped right in and became a great hitter in the lineup. Gleyber Torres capitalized on his first full season in the big leagues, hitting .278 with 38 home runs and 90 runs batted in. Judge has been great for the Yankees when in the lineup in October. In 67 at-bats Judge hat 17 hits including seven home runs and 15 runs batted in.

Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ, and Luis Severino will be the arms that will lead the Yankees playoff push. Paxton had the best year of the four, going 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA, striking out 186 batters in 150.2 innings. Tanaka is listed as the ace for the Yankees, going 11-9 on the year with a 4.45 ERA. Tanaka will have to pitch better than that if the Yankees hope to play deep into October. Severino missed most of the season with a right lat strain which could affect him in the playoffs. Adam Ottavino, Zack Britton, and Aroldis Chapman are the late inning specialist for the Yankees. Ottavino finished the season with a 1.90 ERA in 73 appearances. Britton finished the season with a 1.91 ERA in 66 appearances this season.

The Yankees have owned the Minnesota Twins in the playoffs as of late. The Yankees beat the twins in 2017 wild cards game, defeated the Twins three games to none in the 2010 ALDS with the same result in 2009 ALDS. The Yankees won their last World Series title back in 2009 as well.

American League Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Game: Rays vs. A's Wednesday, October 2nd on ESPN

American League Division Series: Astros vs. Wild Card winner

Oct. 4 Game 1 on FS1 or MLB Network

Oct. 5 Game 2 on FS1 or MLB Network

Oct. 7 Game 3 on FS1 or MLB Network

Oct. 8 Game 4 on FS1

Oct. 10 Game 5 on FS1

American League Division Series: Twins vs. Yankees

Oct. 4 Game 1 on FS1 or MLB Network

Oct. 5 Game 2 on FS1 or MLB Network

Oct. 7 Game 3 on FS1 or MLB Network

Oct. 8 Game 4 on FS1

Oct. 10 Game 5 on FS1

American League Championship Series

Oct 12 ALCS Game 1 on FS1 or Fox

Oct 13 ALCS Game 2 on FS1 or Fox

Oct. 15 ALCS Game 3 on FS1 or Fox

Oct. 16 ALCS Game 4 on FS1 or Fox

Oct. 17 ALCS Game 5* on FS1 or Fox

Oct. 19 ALCS Game 6* on FS1 or Fox

Oct. 20 ALCS Game 7* on FS1 or Fox

* - If Necessary