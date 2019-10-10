on VAVEL
Kang Daniel
Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Game 5 MLB Playoffs 2019 (0-0)
Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Game 5 MLB Playoffs 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 MLB Playoffs. Playball time: Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: 7:07pm ET.

kike_ortega_
Enrique Ortega Sánchez

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rays vs Astros game.
How to watch Rays vs Astros Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FS1.

If you want to directly stream it: MLB.com (Monthly subscription).

If you want to follow in via internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

The Tampa Bay Rays (2-2) and the Houston Astros (2-2) will define this thursday the last ticket to the American League Championship Series
Houston Astros projected starting pitcher

Gerrit Cole | RHP | #45 |ERA: 0.00 | 15 K

Record: 1-0

Cole has been the Astros' great pitcher throughout the season. Grenkie and Verlander have already failed during the series and Gerrit must not follow that same path. With the tremendous presentation he had in the second game with 15 strike outs, he will seek to match a similar performance tonight.

Photo: Forbes
Tampa Bay projected starting pitcher

Tyler Glasnow | RHP| #20 | ERA: 4.15 | 5 K.

Record: 0-1

The responsibility for releasing Game 5 of the Division Series for the Rays will be Tyler Glasnow. He lost Game 1 of this Series, which was also played in Houston. Glasnow must hold at least five innings to allow the bullpen work to form normal.

Photo: DRays Bay
The Divisional Series comes tied for two games, to have its definition tonight. Tampa Bay asserted the localcy by winning both games at Tropicana Field and forcing the series' return to Houston.
Photo: KXAN
The Rays vs Astros game will be played at the Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:06 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the postseason MLB game: Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros! My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
