Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Game 5 MLB Playoffs 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 MLB Playoffs. Playball time: Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: 7:07pm ET.
MLB.com (Monthly subscription).
If you want to follow in via internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Gerrit Cole | RHP | #45 |ERA: 0.00 | 15 K
Record: 1-0
Cole has been the Astros' great pitcher throughout the season. Grenkie and Verlander have already failed during the series and Gerrit must not follow that same path. With the tremendous presentation he had in the second game with 15 strike outs, he will seek to match a similar performance tonight.
Tyler Glasnow | RHP| #20 | ERA: 4.15 | 5 K.
Record: 0-1
The responsibility for releasing Game 5 of the Division Series for the Rays will be Tyler Glasnow. He lost Game 1 of this Series, which was also played in Houston. Glasnow must hold at least five innings to allow the bullpen work to form normal.