New York Yankees vs Houston Astros: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Game 2 ALCS 2019 (0-0)
Follow along fo the New York Yankees vs Houston Astros live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 ALCS. Playball time: 8:07pm ET.
Don't miss any game details in live updates and comments on VAVEL. Follow the details, comments and rosters from Game 2 of the ALCS between Yankees and Astros.
Houston Astros projected starting pitcher
Justin Verlander | RHP | #35 | 3.38 ERA | 13 K
Record: 1-1
The "AS" of A.J. Hinch's team rotation must regain dominance on the lomita, after his last presentation at Tampa Bay was the defeated pitcher.
New York Yankees projected starting pitcher
James Paxton | LHP | #65 | 5.79 ERA | 8K
Record: 0-0
The New York starter James Paxton has the task of having a great start in Houston, as it will be measured to AS of the rotation of the Astros.
The second ALCS game between New York Yankees (1-0) and Houston Astros (0-1) will be played this Sunday, with Houston commanding at least one win for the trip to Yankee Stadium.
How to watch Yankees vs Astros live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: MLB.com and FOX Play.
If you want to follow via internet, VAVEL USA is you best option.
The Yankees vs Astros game will be played at the Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:07pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's Live coverage of the ALCS MLB game: New Yorkk Yankees vs Houston Astros! My name is ENrique Ortega and I'll be ypur host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.