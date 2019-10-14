St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NLCS Game 2 MLB Postseason 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals live stream, lineups and scores updates - October 14, 2019 game. First-pitch time: 7:38 pm ET.
Washington Nationals projected starting pitcher
Stephen Strasburg | RHP |#37 |ERA: 2.40 | 21 K
Record: 2-0
Having thrown in his postseason presentation for several innings before Dodgers game without hit or run, Strasburg has stabilized Washington's rotation. Sanchez and Scherzer have had quality exits and this Monday, Strasburg will not want to lower the good presentation of the opening pitchers.
St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitcher
Jack Flaherty | RHP | #22 | ERA: 2.77 | 16 K
Record: 1-1
Life-or-death game for St. Louis, where they need Flaherty to give them several tickets and have a quality exit. In his last match only allowed one run in six innings, he will seek to have a similar opening in the nation's capital.
The St. Louis Cardinals (0-2) and the Washington Nationals (2-0) will have the fist game in Nationals Park of the NLCS.
How to watch Cardinals vs Nationals live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TBS and ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: MLB.com (Monthly subscription) and ESPN Play.
The Cardinals vs Nationals game will be played at the Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:38 pm ET.
