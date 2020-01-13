Cañeros de Los Mochis vs Tomateros de Culiacan: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 LMP Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Cañeros de Los Mochis opener
Vidal Nuño | LHP | 3.38 ERA | 2 SO
The reinforcement of the Cañeros for this stage of the semifinals will be having its first appearance in the series. He only pitched game 3 of the first playoff where he came out undecided and with two runs received in 5.1 innings pitched. He should have a solid start and be able to withstand the powerful offense of Tomateros.
Tomateros de Culiacan opener
Anthony Vasquez | LHP | 2.77 ERA | 6 SO
The second most important chip to the Tomateros' pitch will open tonight. Vasquez had a great performance in the first round of playoffs by winning in his two openings he had. Now he will face a team that has more power with the bat.
How does Cañeros get into Game 2?
With his left foot, the ninth of the Cañeros started its passage in the LMP Semifinals. They fell by a score of (3-6) in a duel that remained even over the nine innings. Josuan Hernandez was the finest with the bat when he went 5-3 with a connected home run. Yoanys Quiala took the loss by receiving six runs in the same number of innings pitched.
How does Tomateros get into Game 2?
At the start of the semi-finals, Tomateros won by a slate (3-6). The key to the game was the timely batting by backup Dariel Alvarez who hit a home run in the fourth inning and towed one more in the sixth with a sacrifice elevation. Manny Barreda was the winning pitcher and Alberto Baldonado completed a 5-outside save.
The Cañeros vs Tomateros game will be played at the Estadio Tomateros, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:35 pm ET.
