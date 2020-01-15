Tomateros de Culiacan vs Cañeros de Los Mochis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs LMP 2020 Game 3 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Starting pitcher Cañeros de Los Mochis
Andrés Ávila | RHP | 2.25 ERA | 7 SO
Ávila has had three performances in these playoffs, two of them as a starter. He was key to Cañeros' passage to the semifinals by controlling Charros in Game 7 with only three runs to go in Jalisco. The same way he threw against the champions he will have to behave at home this Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Tomateros de Culiacan
Manny Bañuelos | LHP | 5.40 ERA | 4 SO
It will be the second opening this Wednesday for the big leaguer in the 2020 playoffs. In the first one, he went undecided against the Mexicali Eagles in a five-inning pitch and three-run run-in performance. Against Los Mochis, he will have to keep the zero in a batting park.
How do the Tomateros get into Game 3?
Anthony Vasquez didn't give Cuiacan the security expected and ended up getting his first playoff defeat. They tried to get back on the scoreboard by scoring a run from the sixth to the eighth inning. When the moment was theirs, Héctor Velázquez jumped to the center of the diamond to save the game and tie the series.
How do the Cañeros get into Game 3?
With two two-run rallies in the first and third innings, the Cañeros took a four-run lead over Anthony Vasquez's pitching. Ultimately, it was this advantage that gave the Mochis their first loss in postseason history to the Culiacán pitcher.
The Tomateros vs Cañeros game will be played at the Estadio Emilio Ibarra Almada, in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the postseason LMP game: Tomateros de Culiacán vs Cañeros de Los Mochis! My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.