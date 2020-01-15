Venados de Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs LMP 2020 Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Don't miss a detail of the game with the updates and live comments from VAVEL. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and line-ups of this Yaquis vs Venados match.
Teodoro Mariscal Stadium
Una belleza el nuevo Teodoro Mariscal, en las fotos nuevas podemos ver la comparación con el antiguo parque, que fue pic.twitter.com/x0dm9q0IIx
— ESTADIOSdeMÉXICO (@MXESTADIOS) January 4, 2020
Starter pitcher by Mazatlan
On the part of the local ninth, the pitcher that will climb the mound is Juan Pablo Oramas who in the regular season was with Naranjeros de Hermosillo. The Mexican led the strikeout department in the LMP and in the playoffs he had two starts, where he left a fairly low effectiveness (0.84) and lost a game.
Starter pitcher by "La Tribu"
The reinforcement, Dustin Crenshaw will be responsible for getting on the back of the responsibilities. In the playoffs, he was present in six games, got a save, but he lost the game seven for Charros which left the ninth tapary eliminated.
Mazatlan wants his first win in the series
After losing the first game in extra innings and the second for bleached, Mazatlan wants to extend the series as much as possible and for this, he has to get at least two victories at home.
Yaquis de Obregón will seek to expand its advantage
After winning two victories at the Yaquis Stadium, ‘La Tribu’ arrives in Mazatlan with the aim of finishing the series at the Teodoro Mariscal to enter the semifinal.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 LMP semifinal Game 3: Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón vs Venados de Mazatlán!
My name is Erick Aguirre and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.