Venados de Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs LMP 2020 Game 4

Don't miss a detail of the game with the updates and live comments from VAVEL. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and line-ups of this Yaquis vs Venados match.
The feat
If Venados de Mazatlán manages to take one of the two remaining games in the Teodoro Mariscal, they will return the series to the Yaquis Stadium and there, Venados will seek the feat of eliminating the best team in the LMP.
Stadium Teodoro Mariscal
Starter pitcher by Mazatlán
On behalf of Mazatlan, the young Edgar Torres who, in two playoff starts, has not allowed races, in addition to prescribing thirteen strikeouts and carrying a victory.
Starter pitcher by Yaquis
On the part of Obregón, he will be opening the Brazilian Tiago Da Silva who has climbed the mound twice, took the victory in a game and has prescribed nine strikeouts.
Mazatlan defended his house
In a great duel of pitching, Venados de Mazatlán managed to take the third game of the semifinal series against Yaquis. Now, Mazatlan's ninth will seek to match the series.
Welcome to VAVEL.com LIVE coverage of the 2020 LMP semifinal Game 4: Yaquis vs Venados de Mazatlán
My name is Erick Aguirre and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL