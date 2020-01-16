Tomateros de Culiacán vs Cañeros de Los Mochis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Semifinal Game 4 Playoffs LMP (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Cañeros de Los Mochis starting pitcher
Santiago Gutiérrez | LHP | 6.35 ERA | 3 SO
For this fourth game in the series, the Cañeros will not use one of the openers. Santiago Gutiérrez will fulfill that function when he pitches as an opener for the first time this season. He was relieved in the first round of playoffs, winning one game and losing another.
Tomateros de Culiacan starting pitcher
Edgar Arredondo | RHP | 0.00 ERA | 2 SO
The rookie pitcher for the Tomateros de Culiacán, has the responsibility of putting his team into a Final Series game. In his only postseason opening, he had a superb display that earned him a victory over Mexicali.
How do the Cañeros get into Game 4?
The Cañeros were unable to take advantage of playing at home in the first match of this semi-final at Los Mochis. They were limited to four unstoppable players and could never get to bat. The Cañeros fell 4-0 to Tomateros and now they must come from behind again in the series.
How do the Tomateros get into Game 4?
In a great ball game, Culiacan showed off its punching game by not allowing any runs and being hit by only four hits. Tomateros took advantage of the errors in the first inning to put the final victory on track (4-0). The bullpen was complemented by the good start of Manny Bañuelos.
The Tomateros vs Cañeros game will be played at the Estadio Emilio Ibarra Almada, in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the post season LMP game: Tomateros de Culiacán vs Cañeros de Los Mochis!