Venados de Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs LMP 2020 Game 5

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Don't miss a detail of the game with the updates and live comments from VAVEL. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and line-ups of this Yaquis vs Venados match.
Teodoro Mariscal Stadium
¡Somos los Venados de un paraíso al que le llaman Mazatlán! 🌅🦌
Increíbles 📸 de Efraín López #YoSoyVenados pic.twitter.com/Oe00FYzc7n
— Venados Mazatlán (@venados_mzt) September 20, 2019
The opening pitcher by Venados
Mitch Lively will be in charge of getting on the back of the responsibilities to keep Mazatlan alive, in his three starts this postseason, Lively has a record of 1-1, in addition to having a 3.44 ERA
The opening pitcher by "La Tribu"
André Rienzo will be opening for Obregón, the Brazilian has had three starts in this postseason, has taken two games and has an effectiveness of 4.00 and also has struck out thirteen enemies.
Mazatlan seeks the feat
Yesterday's defeat was very painful for Mazatlan, because they put them against the canvas in the series. It is very important to win today at the Teodoro Mariscal to stay alive.
Yaquis de Obregón goes for a win:
After yesterday's victory, Yaquis will be looking to qualify for the final of the LMP in the Teodoro Mariscal.
Welcome to VAVEL.com LIVE coverage of the 2020 LMP semifinal Game 5: Yaquis vs Venados de Mazatlán
My name is Erick Aguirre and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL