Game 6 Venados de Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón: LIVE Stream LMP Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
En el 6️⃣to round🥊 🆚🏹@yaquis_oficial, así es como salimos al terreno📋
¡VAMOS CON TODO!💪🦌🔥#SemifinalesLMP⚾️ #YoSoyVenados🦌 pic.twitter.com/2VFoqYWBAn — Venados Mazatlán (@venados_mzt) January 19, 2020
Es momento de seguir avanzando.☝️
Así enfrentará Yaquis a @venados_mzt en el sexto juego de la semifinal.😎💪
Pitcher abridor: Brandon Cumpton🐎
Inicio del juego: 5:00 PM⏰⚾️#PuroYaquis #PlayoffsLMP #SemifinalesLMP
Line up presentado por @infinitum pic.twitter.com/ZMDTv4w5J3 — Yaquis (@yaquis_oficial) January 19, 2020
🙏🏻"Es por fe que hemos llegado hasta aquí y es gracias a Dios que nos permite jugar y disfrutar de este bello deporte", Sergio Omar Gastélum previo al juego #6 de semifinales de la @LMPbeisbol #PuroYaquis 🏹 pic.twitter.com/MXFUk95pdj— Yaquis (@yaquis_oficial) January 19, 2020
Hoy vamos a defender el Territorio Yaqui 💪🏽🔥¡Vamos al estadio! ¡Vamos Yaquis! #PuroYaquis 🏹💥 ⏰inicio de juego 5:00 pm pic.twitter.com/gASHRHIw9c— Yaquis (@yaquis_oficial) January 19, 2020
My name is Erick Aguirre and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.