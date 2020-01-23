Venados de Mazatlán vs Tomateros de Culiacán: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch LMP Playoffs 2020 Final Series Game 2 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Venados de Mazatlán starting pitcher
Mitch Lively | RHP | 2.39 ERA
The "AS" of the Tomateros' rotation has the mission of taking tonight's game in Culiacan. He will have to show why he has been one of the best pitchers so far in the playoffs and dominate the Tomateros, who woke up yesterday with their bat.
Tomateros Culiacán starting pitcher
Zack Dodson | LHP | 0.00 ERA
For the first time in the playoffs, Dodson will be pitching as the starter. Very little activity so far has resulted in the left-handed player throwing two innings and not allowing a run.
How do Venados arrive to Game 2?
The Venados suffered at the start of the final. Irwin Delgado was defeated in opening 4.1 EL, 8 H, 3 BB, 4 K, 5 CL. In addition, the offense could only score two runs in the game, despite connecting nine hits. The timely batting did not come for the Porters.
How do Tomateros arrive to Game 2?
Tomateros had a great first game when they exploded with four Home Runs with the men of power, where the offensive awakening of their reinforcement Dariel Alvarez stood out. On the hill, Manny Barreda shone with a run admitted in 5.2 innings of performance to win the game.
The Venados vs Tomateros game will be played at the Estadio Tomateros, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The first pitch is scheduled at 9:35 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the postseason LMP game: Venados de Mazatlán vs Tomateros de Culiacán ! My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.