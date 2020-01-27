Tomateros de Culiacán vs Venados de Mazatlán: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie Final LMP 2020, Game 5(0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tomateros vs Venados game.
How to watch Tomateros vs Venados Game 5 live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TVC Deportes and ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: LMP TV
If you want to follow in via internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Starting pitcher Tomateros de Culiacán
Manny Barreda | RHP |2.74 ERA | 19 SO
The most reliable man in the Tomateros' rotation will have the mission of reaching his fourth victory in these playoffs. He's barely received two runs on average in his openings. Now he will have to perform excellently to claim victory.
Starting pitcher Venados de Mazatlán
Ignacio Marrujo | RHP |3.52 ERA | 1 SO
JJ Pacho has given the confidence to a man from the bullpen to open the game this Monday. Marrujo has been active in three games this season and is on a mission to do a good job this Monday.
How do Tomateros arrive to Game 5?
The Tomateros offensive is still unresponsive. They accumulate 19 innings without being able to score a run and this has led to the two defeats they have accumulated. In yesterday's game, they could barely connect four hits. The team will have to react if they want to get ahead in Game 6 at home.
How do Venados arrive to Game 5?
A master class of pitching has had the Deer in the Games that have been in Mazatlan. Yesterday, the key was the great start of Edgar Torres in 6.1 innings to leave Tomateros at zero. The Mazatlan offensive responded with a three-run rally to tie the Final Series.
The Tomateros vs Venados game will be played at the Estadio Teodoro Mariscal, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The first pitch is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the postseason LMP game: Tomateros de Culiacán vs Venados de Mazatlán! My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.