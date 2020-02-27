New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Spring Training 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries and analysis for this NY Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays game.
If you want to watch the Yankees vs Rays game on TV, you'll need to tune in to the MLB Network.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Tampa Bay Rays: Batters in last game
- Arozarena
- Díaz
- Choi
- Renfroe
- Tsutsugo
- Adames
- Kiermaier
- Smith
- Brosseau
NY Yankees: Batters in last game
- LeMahieu
- Torres
- Gardner
- Sánchez
- Urshela
- Andújar
- Ford
- Frazier
- Kratz
The Rays lost their previous game against the Minnesota Twins by a 10-8 scoreline at the Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Zilla was clean in his only inning of work. https://t.co/hAW0Vduv7d pic.twitter.com/i0JM9GUF9r— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 26, 2020
The Yankees won their last Spring Training game against the Washington Nationals by 8-2. The encounter was shortened by the rain.
#StartSpreadingTheNews: Fast and Furious 👌☔ pic.twitter.com/9zyBHov5Sq— New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 26, 2020
The Montreal Rays?
Romours state that the Tampa Bay Rays’ ownership has thought about the idea of splitting their home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal in order to increase ticket sales by appealing to two markets.
Tony Clark and the Player’s Union would be in disagreement with this change as it would cause players and their families to make adjustments and live at two cities at once.
Tony Clark and the Player’s Union would be in disagreement with this change as it would cause players and their families to make adjustments and live at two cities at once.
The Yankees with injury trouble
In a press interview, Aaron Boone has confirmed that Giancarlo Stanton is injured again and might not be ready for Opening Day.
Stanton's bad news adds him to an injury list that already had Severino, Paxton and Judge in it.
Stanton's bad news adds him to an injury list that already had Severino, Paxton and Judge in it.
The New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays game will be played at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm.
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Spring Training MLB game: New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.