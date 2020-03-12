Coronavirus Pushes MLB Back at Least Two Weeks

Last night the NBA suspended play after it was discovered that Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. This came two days after he purposely touched every microphone and shook as many hands as he could to create laughs about COVID.

NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Jazz players privately said Rudy was being "careless in the locker room". A day later teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

It was only a matter of time until other sports started taking the same route as basketball. Today the NHL and NCAA suspended play and canceled March Madness, followed by the MLB.

In Commissioner Manfred's statement, it reads, "MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TO DELAY OPENING DAY 2020 BY AT LEAST TWO WEEKS. Spring Training Games Cancelled As of 4:00 p.m. (ET) Today And WBCQ Games Postponed; MLB Will Continue To Evaluate Ongoing Events And Effects On 2020 Scheduling."

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

As fans, this seems like a bad nightmare that we can't wake up from. But this is what had to be done for the safety of players, personnel, and fans. Playing with no fans seemed like a weird but good idea, but once a player gets tested positive the real world absorbs the sports world.

If all goes well we could have baseball by mid-April and other sports shortly after. But nobody really knows how this will play out, as fans, we just have to be patient and hope for the best.