Tampa Bay Ends Toronto Season at Tropicana Field

The end of a season to remember for the Toronto Blue Jays has arrived. After not being able to play their home games in Canada due to the government COVID-19 regulations, the Jays were forced to play at Buffalo, New York.

Still, Charlie Montoyo's team managed to sneak into the MLB Postseason. Their time in the playoffs was short, as the team got 'swept' by the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana field.

Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and the top-seeded Tampa Bay won a postseason series for the first time in 12 years. They overpowered the young Blue Jays 8-2 to finish a two-game sweep of their AL wild-card matchup.

The Rays, who won Game 1 with a nice mix of pitching, defense and timely hitting, had dropped five consecutive multigame postseason series dating to the 2008 World Series.

Hyun Jin Ryu, Toronto's best starter, was rocked for a season-high seven runs in 1 2/3 innings, the lefty’s shortest outing of the season for the wild-card Blue Jays. Ryu signed with the Blue Jays in free agency last winter after being an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers and finishing second in NL Cy Young Award balloting in 2019.

The 33-year-old lefty had the AL’s fourth-best ERA this season. And, his career mark of .295 is third-best behind Clayton Kershaw (2.43) and Jacob deGrom (2.61) among active pitchers with at least 700 innings pitched.

Tampa Bay advanced to the AL Division series and will face either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Indians at Petco Park in San Diego, California.